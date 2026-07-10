Squads Sunrisers Leeds vs London Spirit The hundred The Hundred, Women 04.08.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Armitage Hollie
all rounder
Coppack Kate Louise
all rounder
Ballinger Grace
bowler
Dean Charlie
all rounder
Claridge Ella
wicket keeper
Gibson Danielle
all rounder
Cross Kate
bowler
Glenn Sarah
bowler
Davidson-Richards Alice
all rounder
Gray Eva
bowler
Fraser Katherine
bowler
Griffith Cordelia
batsman
Heath Bess
wicket keeper
Harris Grace
all rounder
Higham Lucy
all rounder
Knight Heather
batsman
Litchfield Phoebe
batsman
Munro Sophie
bowler
Perrin Davina
all rounder
Norgrove Abigale
batsman
Potts Grace
bowler
Norris Tara
bowler
Smith Linsey
bowler
Redmayne Georgia
wicket keeper
Sutherland Annabel
all rounder
Sharma Deepti
all rounder
Turner Sophia
bowler
Tyson Rebecca
bowler
Wareham Georgia
bowler
Wong Issy
bowler
Match has not started yet