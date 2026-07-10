Squads Sunrisers Leeds vs London Spirit The hundred The Hundred, Women 04.08.2026

The hundred

SUN
SUN
LON
LON

Playing

SUN
SUN
LON
LON
First TeamSecond Team
Armitage Hollie

all rounder

Dean Charlie

all rounder

Claridge Ella

wicket keeper

Gibson Danielle

all rounder

Gray Eva

bowler

Heath Bess

wicket keeper

Harris Grace

all rounder

Higham Lucy

all rounder

Perrin Davina

all rounder

Redmayne Georgia

wicket keeper

Sharma Deepti

all rounder

Wong Issy

bowler

Bench

SUN
SUN
LON
LON

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet