Match details Sunrisers Leeds vs London Spirit The hundred The Hundred, Women 04.08.2026

The hundred

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Match Info

Match:The Hundred, Women 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, August 16, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, August 04, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
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Third Umpire:no information yet
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Sunrisers Leeds Squad

PlayersArmitage Hollie, Ballinger Grace, Claridge Ella, Cross Kate, Davidson-Richards Alice, Fraser Katherine, Heath Bess, Higham Lucy, Litchfield Phoebe, Perrin Davina, Potts Grace, Smith Linsey, Sutherland Annabel, Turner Sophia, Wareham Georgia
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London Spirit Squad

PlayersCoppack Kate Louise, Dean Charlie, Gibson Danielle, Glenn Sarah, Gray Eva, Griffith Cordelia, Harris Grace, Knight Heather, Munro Sophie, Norgrove Abigale, Norris Tara, Redmayne Georgia, Sharma Deepti, Tyson Rebecca, Wong Issy
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Venue Guide

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