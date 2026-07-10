Match details Sunrisers Leeds vs London Spirit The hundred The Hundred, Women 04.08.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|The Hundred, Women 2026
|Date:
|Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, August 16, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Tuesday, August 04, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Sunrisers Leeds Squad
|Players
|Armitage Hollie, Ballinger Grace, Claridge Ella, Cross Kate, Davidson-Richards Alice, Fraser Katherine, Heath Bess, Higham Lucy, Litchfield Phoebe, Perrin Davina, Potts Grace, Smith Linsey, Sutherland Annabel, Turner Sophia, Wareham Georgia
|Bench
|no information yet
London Spirit Squad
|Players
|Coppack Kate Louise, Dean Charlie, Gibson Danielle, Glenn Sarah, Gray Eva, Griffith Cordelia, Harris Grace, Knight Heather, Munro Sophie, Norgrove Abigale, Norris Tara, Redmayne Georgia, Sharma Deepti, Tyson Rebecca, Wong Issy
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet