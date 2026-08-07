. Manishi
bowler
|Full name:
|. Manishi
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|1
|2
|Innings
|2
|2
|Overs
|38.4
|7.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|0
|Runs
|146
|36
|Wickets
|3
|2
|Avg
|48.66
|18
|SR
|77.33
|21
|Eco
|3.77
|5.14
|BB
|3
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|1
|2
|Innings
|2
|0
|Not outs
|1
|0
|Runs
|25
|0
|Balls Faced
|77
|0
|Avg
|25
|0
|SR
|32.46
|0
|Fours
|5
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|23
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0