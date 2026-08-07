. Manishi

. Manishi

bowler

Full name:. Manishi
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2026 Teams

Jharkhand

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches12
Innings22
Overs38.47.0
Balls--
Maidens20
Runs14636
Wickets32
Avg48.6618
SR77.3321
Eco3.775.14
BB32
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches12
Innings20
Not outs10
Runs250
Balls Faced770
Avg250
SR32.460
Fours50
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest230
Hundreds00

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