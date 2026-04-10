International Career
Ishan Kishan is one of the most exciting young talents in Indian cricket today. Known for his aggressive left-handed batting and sharp wicketkeeping, his journey from Jharkhand to the Indian team reflects his dedication and determination. Born on July 18, 1998, in Patna, Bihar, his full name is Ishan Pranav Kumar Pandey Kishan. He made his international debut in 2021, fulfilling his dream of playing for India in a T20I match against England.
He came into the international scene with his own style by scoring a blistering 56 off only 32 balls, which made him the Man of the Match on his debut. Since that day, Ishan has never stopped displaying his calmness on big stages. His innovative batting style and capacity to pick bowlers to attack strategically made him a fan favourite. His hard-hitting ability gave him a chance to create his legacy in international cricket. Here are a few moments in his career that are boosting his ongoing cricket journey:
- March 14, 2021:He debuted in international cricket against England in Ahmedabad in T20 International. He made a half-century, scoring 56 runs from just 32 balls with a 175 strike rate. His fiery innings helped to chase the 164 total in just 17.5 overs. He became the player of the match which made his debut very special for him.
- July 18, 2021:Kishan made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka. He turned his ODI debut into a memorable saga also as he scored his maiden ODI half-century in this match, scoring 59 runs from 42 balls. He made an impression of his potential on that day in front of Indian fans for sure.
- December 10, 2022:His breakthrough minute came on December 10, 2022, when he scored a twofold century against Bangladesh in an ODI, making him the youngest player to accomplish this feat. His 210 from 131 balls included 24 fours and 10 sixes, exhibiting his capacity to rule bowling attacks.
- July 12-14,2023:He made his test debut on this day against the West Indies in the West Indies Tour. However, his batting contribution was not impactful(1 run from 20 balls). Despite that India won the test by an innings and 141 runs.
Domestic Career
Ishan Kishan’s domestic career started with Jharkhand, where he rapidly built up himself as a dependable batsman and wicketkeeper. He was natively from Bihar but he had started his career by playing for neighbouring state Jharkhand for some registration issues with Bihar Cricket Association and BCCI. He made his first-class debut on December 14 2014 and has since been a steady entertainer for his state team. He played his first List-A match against Ranchi on March 7, 2014.
In the 2016-17 Ranji Trophy, Kishan scored 273 runs in six matches, counting a century which was the highest ever for Jharkhand. His exhibitions in domestic cricket earned him a spot in the India A team, where he proceeded to awe with his forceful batting. Kishan’s performances in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy are notable over the past years, where he has reliably been among the run-scorers for Jharkhand. His capacity to perform in all groups of amusement has made him one of the most sought-after players in domestic cricket.
Records and Achievement
Ishan Kishan, a dynamic left-handed wicketkeeper-batsman from India, has made significant strides in international and domestic cricket since his debut. Kishan has been a key player in limited-overs cricket and holds the record for the fastest double century in ODI cricket by an Indian batsman, achieving the feat in just 126 balls. Below are some of his notable records and awards.
Awards:
Currently, he has not received any notable awards as his career is so young and he could not make his seat permanent in the Indian team as of now.
Records:
Being a blistering cricketer, Ishan bagged some of the rarest records of world cricket which is a matter of pride to him. Let us check out the brief list of his career records as of now.
- Scored 210 runs off 131 balls against Bangladesh on December 10, 2022, becoming the youngest player to score an ODI double century.
- He holds the 4th highest-wicket partnership of 290 runs in one-day internationals with Virat Kohli.
- He has the 3rd most runs from four and sixes in an innings in one-day internationals.
Personal Life
Ishan Kishan was born on July 18, 1998, in Patna, Bihar, but he grew up in Jharkhand. Kishan is known for his down-to-earth identity and solid work ethic which makes him remain grounded and credit his family and coaches for his achievements. From his childhood days at Patna, Ishan was a prodigy of cricket who was gifted with his batting abilities. At the age of seven, he started to take coaching from Uttam Mazumdar, and from that, there was no looking back and the hero of the T20 cricket was nurtured there with utmost care.
Family Life
His father, Pranav Kumar Pandey, is a builder, and his mother, Suchitra Singh, is a homemaker. Kishan has a younger brother, Raj Kishan, who is also a cricketer. Ishan made a long struggle to achieve his current establishment. According to sources, he is having a secret love life with Aditi Hundia. However, there is no official disclosure of that fact from any of the sides.
Financial Standing
Ishan Kishan’s effective cricketing career has essentially boosted his money-related standing. His IPL contracts, brand endorsements, and central contracts with the BCCI have contributed to his riches. As of 2024, his assessed net worth is around INR 60 crore.
Cars and House
Kishan is known to have a taste for extravagant cars that he carries often in public. His rich and unique taste in cars often marks him separate from other sportspersons. Among his lavish fleet of four-wheelers, he claims a Ford Mustang GT in red colour that costs around 1 crore, a BMW 5 Series for 72 lakhs, and a Mercedes Benz C-Class for 68 lakhs.
Like any other successful person, Kishan also invested a large portion of his hard-earned money in his house. He owns a lavish mansion at Rajendra Nagar, Patna. This house is a touch of elegance as it is a 2500 square-feet bungalow with a private gym, swimming pool, private theatre, multiple bedrooms, garden, and endless amenities. According to some reports this house costs around INR 2.5 crore to 3.5 crore. He moreover has a roomy house in Ranchi, Jharkhand, where he spends time with his family when he’s not playing cricket.
Scandals
In November 2024, Ishan Kishan was criticized for a ball-tampering allegation during the match of India A vs Australia A. In that match, the on-field umpire Shawn Craig gave a verdict to change the ball which was allegedly scratched by Indian players including Ishan Kishan. He verbally called out the umpire and made some inappropriate behavior which ignited a heated controversy between Team India and the umpires. Social media was also split in half to support both parties but later on, it came to an end with penalties and warnings.
Fans and Social Media Presence
Ishan Kishan has a gigantic fan following, particularly among Gen-Z fans. He is dynamic on social media stages like Instagram and Twitter, where he routinely interacts with his fans. He has 7.2 Million followers on Instagram, 1 Million followers on X, and 3.2 million followers on his Facebook account. His posts regularly deliver a glimpse into his individual life, preparing schedules, his different visits for away matches and personal refreshments.