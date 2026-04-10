Ishan Pranav Kumar Pandey Kishan

Ishan Pranav Kumar Pandey Kishan

wicket keeper

Full name:Ishan Pranav Kumar Pandey Kishan
Nationality:India
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break
Date of Birth (Age):July 18, 1998 (27)
Zodiac Sign:Cancer
Height:168 cm
Hometown:Patna, Bihar, India
Jersey Number:32
Batting Style:Left Handed Bat
Social Media:Twitter, Instagram, Facebook

Teams

2026 Teams

India

Jharkhand

Nottinghamshire

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches2252950102169
Innings000200
Overs0005.000
Balls------
Maidens000100
Runs0001900
Wickets000000
Avg000000
SR000000
Eco0003.800
BB000000
4w000000
5w000000
10w000000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches2252950102169
Innings322298596161
Not outs2217710
Runs78886686306334354325
Balls Faced91865564442336433306
Avg7844.324.539.2638.5928.64
SR85.71102.42121.6369.2594.29130.82
Fours89074369337428
Fifties174171924
Sixies2312769115187
Highest5221089273210113
Hundreds010653

Ishan Pranav Kumar Pandey Kishan Schedule & Results

County Championship

Indian Premier League

ResultPunjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Indian Premier League

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mohali

PBKS

PBKS

223

SRH

SRH

219

ResultSunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH

SRH

216

RR

RR

159

ResultSunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings

Indian Premier League

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH

SRH

194

CSK

CSK

184

ResultSunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals

Indian Premier League

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH

SRH

242

DC

DC

195

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Indian Premier League

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

228

SRH

SRH

229

ResultMumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

243

SRH

SRH

249

ResultSunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Indian Premier League

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH

SRH

165

KKR

KKR

169

ResultSunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings

Indian Premier League

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH

SRH

235

PBKS

PBKS

202

ResultGujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

168

SRH

SRH

86

ResultChennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Indian Premier League

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK

CSK

180

SRH

SRH

181

ResultSunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH

SRH

255

RCB

RCB

200

ResultSunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH

SRH

196

RR

RR

243

T20 Series Ireland vs India

ResultIreland vs India

Ireland vs India

T20 Series Ireland vs India

Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast

IRL

IRL

182

IND

IND

148

ResultIreland vs India

Ireland vs India

T20 Series Ireland vs India

Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast

IRL

IRL

154

IND

IND

153

T20 Series England vs India

ResultEngland vs India

England vs India

T20 Series England vs India

Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

ENG

ENG

IND

IND

189

ResultEngland vs India

England vs India

T20 Series England vs India

Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester

ENG

ENG

191

IND

IND

190

UpcomingEngland vs India

England vs India

T20 Series England vs India

Trent Bridge, West Bridgford

ENG

ENG

IND

IND

UpcomingEngland vs India

England vs India

T20 Series England vs India

County Ground, Bristol

ENG

ENG

IND

IND

UpcomingEngland vs India

England vs India

T20 Series England vs India

Rose Bowl, Hampshire

ENG

ENG

IND

IND

Ishan Kishan News

View all

If you are interested to know the life details of cricket player Ishan Kishan then here you will find all the information about the matches he participated in, won and lost.

Watch the Conversation Between Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma After the Run Out

Watch the Conversation Between Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma After the Run Out

Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma were involved in a miscommunication yesterday. Kishan got run out due to a wrong call, as it was a moment to celebrate for England. After this, Kishan and Abhishek had a conversation on the field before Ishan went back to the dugout being disappointed.

Ishan Kishan02:21 PM, 02 July, 2026

Watch the Conversation Between Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma After the Run Out

Ishan Kishan04:38 PM, 01 July, 2026

Ishan Kishans Resurgence Continues to Impress Cricket Fans

Ishan Kishan06:27 PM, 19 June, 2026

Gill-Ishan Stand Enters Record Books but Misses Top Spot in Indian ODI History

Ishan Kishan02:34 PM, 18 June, 2026

How 2026 Transformed Ishan Kishan from a Forgotten Talent into a Match-Winner

International Career

Ishan Kishan is one of the most exciting young talents in Indian cricket today. Known for his aggressive left-handed batting and sharp wicketkeeping, his journey from Jharkhand to the Indian team reflects his dedication and determination. Born on July 18, 1998, in Patna, Bihar, his full name is Ishan Pranav Kumar Pandey Kishan. He made his international debut in 2021, fulfilling his dream of playing for India in a T20I match against England.

He came into the international scene with his own style by scoring a blistering 56 off only 32 balls, which made him the Man of the Match on his debut. Since that day, Ishan has never stopped displaying his calmness on big stages. His innovative batting style and capacity to pick bowlers to attack strategically made him a fan favourite. His hard-hitting ability gave him a chance to create his legacy in international cricket. Here are a few moments in his career that are boosting his ongoing cricket journey:

  • March 14, 2021:He debuted in international cricket against England in Ahmedabad in T20 International. He made a half-century, scoring 56 runs from just 32 balls with a 175 strike rate. His fiery innings helped to chase the 164 total in just 17.5 overs. He became the player of the match which made his debut very special for him.
  • July 18, 2021:Kishan made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka. He turned his ODI debut into a memorable saga also as he scored his maiden ODI half-century in this match, scoring 59 runs from 42 balls. He made an impression of his potential on that day in front of Indian fans for sure.
  • December 10, 2022:His breakthrough minute came on December 10, 2022, when he scored a twofold century against Bangladesh in an ODI, making him the youngest player to accomplish this feat. His 210 from 131 balls included 24 fours and 10 sixes, exhibiting his capacity to rule bowling attacks.
  • July 12-14,2023:He made his test debut on this day against the West Indies in the West Indies Tour. However, his batting contribution was not impactful(1 run from 20 balls). Despite that India won the test by an innings and 141 runs.

Indian Premier League

He started his IPL journey in 2016 at the age of 18. He made a strong reputation for hard-hitting with a very high strike rate. Over time, he played many match-winning knocks which gave him a regular spot in this most competitive cricket tournament. He had played for two prominent franchises Gujrat Lions and Mumbai Indians and made a total of 2644 runs with 16 half-centuries with a strike rate of 135.86. Not only as a batter, he is also a very good wicket-keeper which is giving him a solid profile in this heavyweight tournament. Throughout his IPL journey, he caught 51 catches with 5 stumpings for 2 teams in 105 matches.

Year

Information about Participation in the Tournament

2016 IPL

Ishan Kishan began his IPL career in 2016 when Gujarat Lions bought him at his base price of ₹0.35 crore. In his debut season, he played five matches, scoring 42 runs but had limited opportunities to showcase his talent.

2017 IPL

In 2017, he was retained by Gujarat Lions and had a better season, scoring 277 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 134.46, including his first IPL fifty against RCB, which helped him gain recognition as an aggressive young batter.

2018 IPL

Ahead of the 2018 season, Mumbai Indians secured his services for ₹6.2 crore in the auction. That year, he played 14 matches, scoring 275 runs at a strike rate of 149.45, including two fifties, and started establishing himself as an explosive top-order batsman. His capacity to score rapidly in the top order was significant for MI.

2019 IPL

In 2019, Mumbai Indians retained him, and although he played only seven matches, scoring 101 runs, he was part of the squad that won the IPL title that season. He got a limited chance to play for MI but closely watched the victory journey of Mumbai Indians.

2020 IPL

This year MI again retained him at INR 6.20 crores which gave MI one of the biggest returns. The 2020 season turned out to be his breakthrough year as he became Mumbai Indians' highest run-scorer, amassing 516 runs in 14 matches with four fifties, including a highest score of 99 against RCB. His strike rate of 145.76 made him one of the most dangerous batters of the tournament and also played a crucial role in helping MI secure their fifth IPL title.

2021 IPL

MI retained him at INR 6.20 crores but the 2021 season was inconsistent for him, as he managed 241 runs in 10 matches. Though he ended the season with a remarkable 84*(32) against SRH, this season was a rollercoaster ride for him.

2022 IPL

In the 2022 mega auction, Ishan Kishan became Mumbai Indians' most expensive buy ever at ₹15.25 crore. That season, he played 14 matches, scoring 418 runs, including a highest score of 81*(48), but Mumbai Indians had a poor campaign.

2023 IPL

The following year, in 2023, he improved his performance, scoring 454 runs in 16 matches with a strike rate of 142.76, helping Mumbai Indians reach Qualifier 2. His capacity to adjust to diverse parts of the batting arrangement made him an important resource for the team.

2024 IPL

Kishan was once more held by MI for the 2024 season and retained again in 2024 at ₹15.25 crore, he continued providing aggressive starts for MI, playing crucial knocks throughout the season. He scored 320 runs in 14 matches but the Mumbai Indians campaign was not great as they finished bottom at the group stage.

2025 IPL

In this mega auction, despite being released, MI bid for Ishan Kishan up to 3 crores. Later SRH entered and bought him at INR 11.40 crores to play for the next three seasons. The hefty price paid by SRH was questioned by many cricket pandits but fans are expecting a strong comeback from him to prove his worth is completely justified and relevant at the biggest T20 league.

2026 IPL

Following his instrumental role in India's victory at the 2026 T20 World Cup, Kishan has been retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 11.25 crore. Heading into the 2026 season, he is in peak form and serves as the team's primary wicketkeeper-batsman.

Domestic Career

Ishan Kishan’s domestic career started with Jharkhand, where he rapidly built up himself as a dependable batsman and wicketkeeper. He was natively from Bihar but he had started his career by playing for neighbouring state Jharkhand for some registration issues with Bihar Cricket Association and BCCI. He made his first-class debut on December 14 2014 and has since been a steady entertainer for his state team. He played his first List-A match against Ranchi on March 7, 2014.

In the 2016-17 Ranji Trophy, Kishan scored 273 runs in six matches, counting a century which was the highest ever for Jharkhand. His exhibitions in domestic cricket earned him a spot in the India A team, where he proceeded to awe with his forceful batting. Kishan’s performances in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy are notable over the past years, where he has reliably been among the run-scorers for Jharkhand. His capacity to perform in all groups of amusement has made him one of the most sought-after players in domestic cricket.

Records and Achievement

Ishan Kishan, a dynamic left-handed wicketkeeper-batsman from India, has made significant strides in international and domestic cricket since his debut. Kishan has been a key player in limited-overs cricket and holds the record for the fastest double century in ODI cricket by an Indian batsman, achieving the feat in just 126 balls. Below are some of his notable records and awards.

Awards:

Currently, he has not received any notable awards as his career is so young and he could not make his seat permanent in the Indian team as of now.

Records:

Being a blistering cricketer, Ishan bagged some of the rarest records of world cricket which is a matter of pride to him. Let us check out the brief list of his career records as of now.

  • Scored 210 runs off 131 balls against Bangladesh on December 10, 2022, becoming the youngest player to score an ODI double century.
  • He holds the 4th highest-wicket partnership of 290 runs in one-day internationals with Virat Kohli.
  • He has the 3rd most runs from four and sixes in an innings in one-day internationals.

Personal Life

Ishan Kishan was born on July 18, 1998, in Patna, Bihar, but he grew up in Jharkhand. Kishan is known for his down-to-earth identity and solid work ethic which makes him remain grounded and credit his family and coaches for his achievements. From his childhood days at Patna, Ishan was a prodigy of cricket who was gifted with his batting abilities. At the age of seven, he started to take coaching from Uttam Mazumdar, and from that, there was no looking back and the hero of the T20 cricket was nurtured there with utmost care.

Family Life

His father, Pranav Kumar Pandey, is a builder, and his mother, Suchitra Singh, is a homemaker. Kishan has a younger brother, Raj Kishan, who is also a cricketer. Ishan made a long struggle to achieve his current establishment. According to sources, he is having a secret love life with Aditi Hundia. However, there is no official disclosure of that fact from any of the sides.

Financial Standing

Ishan Kishan’s effective cricketing career has essentially boosted his money-related standing. His IPL contracts, brand endorsements, and central contracts with the BCCI have contributed to his riches. As of 2024, his assessed net worth is around INR 60 crore.

Cars and House

Kishan is known to have a taste for extravagant cars that he carries often in public. His rich and unique taste in cars often marks him separate from other sportspersons. Among his lavish fleet of four-wheelers, he claims a Ford Mustang GT in red colour that costs around 1 crore, a BMW 5 Series for 72 lakhs, and a Mercedes Benz C-Class for 68 lakhs.

Like any other successful person, Kishan also invested a large portion of his hard-earned money in his house. He owns a lavish mansion at Rajendra Nagar, Patna. This house is a touch of elegance as it is a 2500 square-feet bungalow with a private gym, swimming pool, private theatre, multiple bedrooms, garden, and endless amenities. According to some reports this house costs around INR 2.5 crore to 3.5 crore. He moreover has a roomy house in Ranchi, Jharkhand, where he spends time with his family when he’s not playing cricket.

Scandals

In November 2024, Ishan Kishan was criticized for a ball-tampering allegation during the match of India A vs Australia A. In that match, the on-field umpire Shawn Craig gave a verdict to change the ball which was allegedly scratched by Indian players including Ishan Kishan. He verbally called out the umpire and made some inappropriate behavior which ignited a heated controversy between Team India and the umpires. Social media was also split in half to support both parties but later on, it came to an end with penalties and warnings.

Fans and Social Media Presence

Ishan Kishan has a gigantic fan following, particularly among Gen-Z fans. He is dynamic on social media stages like Instagram and Twitter, where he routinely interacts with his fans. He has 7.2 Million followers on Instagram, 1 Million followers on X, and 3.2 million followers on his Facebook account. His posts regularly deliver a glimpse into his individual life, preparing schedules, his different visits for away matches and personal refreshments.

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