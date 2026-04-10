Ishan Kishan News View all If you are interested to know the life details of cricket player Ishan Kishan then here you will find all the information about the matches he participated in, won and lost. Watch the Conversation Between Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma After the Run Out Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma were involved in a miscommunication yesterday. Kishan got run out due to a wrong call, as it was a moment to celebrate for England. After this, Kishan and Abhishek had a conversation on the field before Ishan went back to the dugout being disappointed. Ishan Kishan Watch the Conversation Between Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma After the Run Out Ishan Kishan Ishan Kishans Resurgence Continues to Impress Cricket Fans Ishan Kishan Gill-Ishan Stand Enters Record Books but Misses Top Spot in Indian ODI History Ishan Kishan How 2026 Transformed Ishan Kishan from a Forgotten Talent into a Match-Winner

International Career Ishan Kishan is one of the most exciting young talents in Indian cricket today. Known for his aggressive left-handed batting and sharp wicketkeeping, his journey from Jharkhand to the Indian team reflects his dedication and determination. Born on July 18, 1998, in Patna, Bihar, his full name is Ishan Pranav Kumar Pandey Kishan. He made his international debut in 2021, fulfilling his dream of playing for India in a T20I match against England. He came into the international scene with his own style by scoring a blistering 56 off only 32 balls, which made him the Man of the Match on his debut. Since that day, Ishan has never stopped displaying his calmness on big stages. His innovative batting style and capacity to pick bowlers to attack strategically made him a fan favourite. His hard-hitting ability gave him a chance to create his legacy in international cricket. Here are a few moments in his career that are boosting his ongoing cricket journey: March 14, 2021: He debuted in international cricket against England in Ahmedabad in T20 International. He made a half-century, scoring 56 runs from just 32 balls with a 175 strike rate. His fiery innings helped to chase the 164 total in just 17.5 overs. He became the player of the match which made his debut very special for him.

He debuted in international cricket against England in Ahmedabad in T20 International. He made a half-century, scoring 56 runs from just 32 balls with a 175 strike rate. His fiery innings helped to chase the 164 total in just 17.5 overs. He became the player of the match which made his debut very special for him. July 18, 2021: Kishan made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka. He turned his ODI debut into a memorable saga also as he scored his maiden ODI half-century in this match, scoring 59 runs from 42 balls. He made an impression of his potential on that day in front of Indian fans for sure.

Kishan made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka. He turned his ODI debut into a memorable saga also as he scored his maiden ODI half-century in this match, scoring 59 runs from 42 balls. He made an impression of his potential on that day in front of Indian fans for sure. December 10, 2022: His breakthrough minute came on December 10, 2022, when he scored a twofold century against Bangladesh in an ODI, making him the youngest player to accomplish this feat. His 210 from 131 balls included 24 fours and 10 sixes, exhibiting his capacity to rule bowling attacks.

His breakthrough minute came on December 10, 2022, when he scored a twofold century against Bangladesh in an ODI, making him the youngest player to accomplish this feat. His 210 from 131 balls included 24 fours and 10 sixes, exhibiting his capacity to rule bowling attacks. July 12-14,2023:He made his test debut on this day against the West Indies in the West Indies Tour. However, his batting contribution was not impactful(1 run from 20 balls). Despite that India won the test by an innings and 141 runs.

Indian Premier League He started his IPL journey in 2016 at the age of 18. He made a strong reputation for hard-hitting with a very high strike rate. Over time, he played many match-winning knocks which gave him a regular spot in this most competitive cricket tournament. He had played for two prominent franchises Gujrat Lions and Mumbai Indians and made a total of 2644 runs with 16 half-centuries with a strike rate of 135.86. Not only as a batter, he is also a very good wicket-keeper which is giving him a solid profile in this heavyweight tournament. Throughout his IPL journey, he caught 51 catches with 5 stumpings for 2 teams in 105 matches. Year Information about Participation in the Tournament 2016 IPL Ishan Kishan began his IPL career in 2016 when Gujarat Lions bought him at his base price of ₹0.35 crore. In his debut season, he played five matches, scoring 42 runs but had limited opportunities to showcase his talent. 2017 IPL In 2017, he was retained by Gujarat Lions and had a better season, scoring 277 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 134.46, including his first IPL fifty against RCB, which helped him gain recognition as an aggressive young batter. 2018 IPL Ahead of the 2018 season, Mumbai Indians secured his services for ₹6.2 crore in the auction. That year, he played 14 matches, scoring 275 runs at a strike rate of 149.45, including two fifties, and started establishing himself as an explosive top-order batsman. His capacity to score rapidly in the top order was significant for MI. 2019 IPL In 2019, Mumbai Indians retained him, and although he played only seven matches, scoring 101 runs, he was part of the squad that won the IPL title that season. He got a limited chance to play for MI but closely watched the victory journey of Mumbai Indians. 2020 IPL This year MI again retained him at INR 6.20 crores which gave MI one of the biggest returns. The 2020 season turned out to be his breakthrough year as he became Mumbai Indians' highest run-scorer, amassing 516 runs in 14 matches with four fifties, including a highest score of 99 against RCB. His strike rate of 145.76 made him one of the most dangerous batters of the tournament and also played a crucial role in helping MI secure their fifth IPL title. 2021 IPL MI retained him at INR 6.20 crores but the 2021 season was inconsistent for him, as he managed 241 runs in 10 matches. Though he ended the season with a remarkable 84*(32) against SRH, this season was a rollercoaster ride for him. 2022 IPL In the 2022 mega auction, Ishan Kishan became Mumbai Indians' most expensive buy ever at ₹15.25 crore. That season, he played 14 matches, scoring 418 runs, including a highest score of 81*(48), but Mumbai Indians had a poor campaign. 2023 IPL The following year, in 2023, he improved his performance, scoring 454 runs in 16 matches with a strike rate of 142.76, helping Mumbai Indians reach Qualifier 2. His capacity to adjust to diverse parts of the batting arrangement made him an important resource for the team. 2024 IPL Kishan was once more held by MI for the 2024 season and retained again in 2024 at ₹15.25 crore, he continued providing aggressive starts for MI, playing crucial knocks throughout the season. He scored 320 runs in 14 matches but the Mumbai Indians campaign was not great as they finished bottom at the group stage. 2025 IPL In this mega auction, despite being released, MI bid for Ishan Kishan up to 3 crores. Later SRH entered and bought him at INR 11.40 crores to play for the next three seasons. The hefty price paid by SRH was questioned by many cricket pandits but fans are expecting a strong comeback from him to prove his worth is completely justified and relevant at the biggest T20 league. 2026 IPL Following his instrumental role in India's victory at the 2026 T20 World Cup, Kishan has been retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 11.25 crore. Heading into the 2026 season, he is in peak form and serves as the team's primary wicketkeeper-batsman.

Domestic Career Ishan Kishan’s domestic career started with Jharkhand, where he rapidly built up himself as a dependable batsman and wicketkeeper. He was natively from Bihar but he had started his career by playing for neighbouring state Jharkhand for some registration issues with Bihar Cricket Association and BCCI. He made his first-class debut on December 14 2014 and has since been a steady entertainer for his state team. He played his first List-A match against Ranchi on March 7, 2014. In the 2016-17 Ranji Trophy, Kishan scored 273 runs in six matches, counting a century which was the highest ever for Jharkhand. His exhibitions in domestic cricket earned him a spot in the India A team, where he proceeded to awe with his forceful batting. Kishan’s performances in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy are notable over the past years, where he has reliably been among the run-scorers for Jharkhand. His capacity to perform in all groups of amusement has made him one of the most sought-after players in domestic cricket.

Records and Achievement Ishan Kishan, a dynamic left-handed wicketkeeper-batsman from India, has made significant strides in international and domestic cricket since his debut. Kishan has been a key player in limited-overs cricket and holds the record for the fastest double century in ODI cricket by an Indian batsman, achieving the feat in just 126 balls. Below are some of his notable records and awards. Awards: Currently, he has not received any notable awards as his career is so young and he could not make his seat permanent in the Indian team as of now. Records: Being a blistering cricketer, Ishan bagged some of the rarest records of world cricket which is a matter of pride to him. Let us check out the brief list of his career records as of now. Scored 210 runs off 131 balls against Bangladesh on December 10, 2022, becoming the youngest player to score an ODI double century.

He holds the 4th highest-wicket partnership of 290 runs in one-day internationals with Virat Kohli.

He has the 3rd most runs from four and sixes in an innings in one-day internationals.