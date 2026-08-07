Bal Krishna Sharma

Bal Krishna Sharma

bowler

Full name:Bal Krishna Sharma
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2026 Teams

Jharkhand

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches107
Innings107
Overs63.025.0
Balls--
Maidens40
Runs348189
Wickets1210
Avg2918.9
SR31.515
Eco5.527.56
BB24
4w01
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches107
Innings74
Not outs21
Runs6812
Balls Faced11425
Avg13.64
SR59.6448
Fours40
Fifties00
Sixies20
Highest219
Hundreds00

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