Bal Krishna Sharma
bowler
|Full name:
|Bal Krishna Sharma
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|7
|Innings
|10
|7
|Overs
|63.0
|25.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|4
|0
|Runs
|348
|189
|Wickets
|12
|10
|Avg
|29
|18.9
|SR
|31.5
|15
|Eco
|5.52
|7.56
|BB
|2
|4
|4w
|0
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|7
|Innings
|7
|4
|Not outs
|2
|1
|Runs
|68
|12
|Balls Faced
|114
|25
|Avg
|13.6
|4
|SR
|59.64
|48
|Fours
|4
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|0
|Highest
|21
|9
|Hundreds
|0
|0