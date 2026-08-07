Pankaj Kishor Kumar
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Pankaj Kishor Kumar
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|4
|7
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|4
|7
|Innings
|6
|7
|Not outs
|0
|1
|Runs
|97
|48
|Balls Faced
|136
|54
|Avg
|16.16
|8
|SR
|71.32
|88.88
|Fours
|13
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|3
|Highest
|30
|33
|Hundreds
|0
|0