Pankaj Kishor Kumar

Pankaj Kishor Kumar

wicket keeper

Full name:Pankaj Kishor Kumar
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Jharkhand

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches47
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches47
Innings67
Not outs01
Runs9748
Balls Faced13654
Avg16.168
SR71.3288.88
Fours131
Fifties00
Sixies23
Highest3033
Hundreds00

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