Kumar Suraj Prasad

Kumar Suraj Prasad

all rounder

Full name:Kumar Suraj Prasad
Nationality:India
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Jharkhand

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1664
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1664
Innings2943
Not outs300
Runs11392738
Balls Faced19325635
Avg43.86.7512.66
SR58.9548.21108.57
Fours14635
Fifties600
Sixies1600
Highest1311032
Hundreds300

Another Players

Kumar, Shubham

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Mishra, Sushant

Mishra, Sushant

Kishan, Ishan

Kishan, Ishan

Pankaj Kumar

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Tiwary, Saurabh

Tiwary, Saurabh

Shekhar, Saurabh

Shekhar, Saurabh

Sharma, Bal Krishna

Sharma, Bal Krishna

Kumari, Ashwani

Kumari, Ashwani

Singh, Aditya

Singh, Aditya

Nazim Siddiqui

Nazim Siddiqui