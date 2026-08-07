Kumar Suraj Prasad
all rounder
|Full name:
|Kumar Suraj Prasad
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|16
|6
|4
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|16
|6
|4
|Innings
|29
|4
|3
|Not outs
|3
|0
|0
|Runs
|1139
|27
|38
|Balls Faced
|1932
|56
|35
|Avg
|43.8
|6.75
|12.66
|SR
|58.95
|48.21
|108.57
|Fours
|146
|3
|5
|Fifties
|6
|0
|0
|Sixies
|16
|0
|0
|Highest
|131
|10
|32
|Hundreds
|3
|0
|0