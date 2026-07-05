Aaron Mpho Phangiso

Aaron Mpho Phangiso

bowler

Full name:Aaron Mpho Phangiso
Nationality:South Africa
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2026 Teams

Titans

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches211686203189
Innings2116137189177
Overs180.557.01892.41487.0603.4
Balls-----
Maidens60343466
Runs829443594569503998
Wickets2620166217180
Avg31.8822.1535.8132.0222.21
SR41.7317.168.441.1120.12
Eco4.587.773.144.676.62
BB33744
4w00633
5w00400
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches211686203189
Innings13311311656
Not outs20252618
Runs81191833994343
Balls Faced1622938931422371
Avg7.366.3320.8211.049.02
SR5065.5147.0869.992.45
Fours511947123
Fifties00820
Sixies00241713
Highest2013776829
Hundreds00000

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