Aaron Mpho Phangiso
bowler
|Full name:
|Aaron Mpho Phangiso
|Nationality:
|South Africa
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|21
|16
|86
|203
|189
|Innings
|21
|16
|137
|189
|177
|Overs
|180.5
|57.0
|1892.4
|1487.0
|603.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|6
|0
|343
|46
|6
|Runs
|829
|443
|5945
|6950
|3998
|Wickets
|26
|20
|166
|217
|180
|Avg
|31.88
|22.15
|35.81
|32.02
|22.21
|SR
|41.73
|17.1
|68.4
|41.11
|20.12
|Eco
|4.58
|7.77
|3.14
|4.67
|6.62
|BB
|3
|3
|7
|4
|4
|4w
|0
|0
|6
|3
|3
|5w
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|21
|16
|86
|203
|189
|Innings
|13
|3
|113
|116
|56
|Not outs
|2
|0
|25
|26
|18
|Runs
|81
|19
|1833
|994
|343
|Balls Faced
|162
|29
|3893
|1422
|371
|Avg
|7.36
|6.33
|20.82
|11.04
|9.02
|SR
|50
|65.51
|47.08
|69.9
|92.45
|Fours
|5
|1
|194
|71
|23
|Fifties
|0
|0
|8
|2
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|24
|17
|13
|Highest
|20
|13
|77
|68
|29
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0