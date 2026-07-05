Matthew Boast

Matthew Boast

bowler

Full name:Matthew Boast

Teams

2026 Teams

Pretoria Capitals

Sa Emerging

Titans

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches126
Innings226
Overs33.017.022.0
Balls---
Maidens810
Runs10383146
Wickets419
Avg25.758316.22
SR49.510214.66
Eco3.124.886.63
BB413
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches126
Innings116
Not outs001
Runs10142
Balls Faced14179
Avg1028.4
SR7.140179.74
Fours0013
Fifties001
Sixies009
Highest1053
Hundreds000

Another Players

Twala, Musa

Twala, Musa

Masondo, Sizwe

Masondo, Sizwe

Sammy, Daren

Sammy, Daren

Kuhn, Heino

Kuhn, Heino

Phangiso, Aaron

Phangiso, Aaron

Bosch, Eathan

Bosch, Eathan

Dawood, Junaid

Dawood, Junaid

Simelane, Andile

Simelane, Andile

Kleinveldt, Matthew

Kleinveldt, Matthew

Markram, Aiden

Markram, Aiden