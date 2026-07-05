Matthew Boast
bowler
|Full name:
|Matthew Boast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|2
|6
|Innings
|2
|2
|6
|Overs
|33.0
|17.0
|22.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|8
|1
|0
|Runs
|103
|83
|146
|Wickets
|4
|1
|9
|Avg
|25.75
|83
|16.22
|SR
|49.5
|102
|14.66
|Eco
|3.12
|4.88
|6.63
|BB
|4
|1
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|2
|6
|Innings
|1
|1
|6
|Not outs
|0
|0
|1
|Runs
|1
|0
|142
|Balls Faced
|14
|1
|79
|Avg
|1
|0
|28.4
|SR
|7.14
|0
|179.74
|Fours
|0
|0
|13
|Fifties
|0
|0
|1
|Sixies
|0
|0
|9
|Highest
|1
|0
|53
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0