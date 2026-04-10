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International career

Dewald Brevis is a talented South African cricketer known for his aggressive batting and versatility. Here’s a look at his journey in international cricket:

2023

April 2023: Brevis was included in the South Africa A squad for the first-class and List A series against Sri Lanka.

August 14, 2023: Brevis received his first call-up to the senior South African team for a match against Australia.

August 30, 2023: He played his first international T20 match in Durban against Australia. The match didn’t go well for Brevis, but he managed to take a key catch in the field.

2024

June 2024: By June, Brevis had played two T20I matches for South Africa.

October 2024: Brevis was named to the South African squad for his first Test series. He was called up for a two-match Test series against Bangladesh, scheduled to start on October 21, 2024, in Dhaka.

Under-19 Career

November 2021: Brevis was part of South Africa’s squad for the 2022 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in the West Indies. He broke Shikhar Dhawan's record of 505 runs in the tournament by scoring 506 runs. This included two centuries and three fifties, and he was named Player of the Tournament.

Leagues Participation

Dewald Brevis has played in multiple franchise leagues. Teams trust his abilities, and he has shown strong performances in different tournaments. Below is a breakdown of his journey in major leagues.

Indian Premier League

Brevis impressed during the U-19 World Cup. Mumbai Indians bought him for INR 3 crore in the IPL 2022 auction.

In IPL 2022, he played seven matches and scored 161 runs with a strike rate of 142.48. Mumbai Indians retained him in IPL 2023, but he did not play any matches. The franchise kept him in IPL 2024 as well. By August 2024, he had played ten IPL matches and scored 230 runs. His highest score was 49, with 17 fours and 16 sixes.

Brevis registered for the IPL 2025 auction with a base price of INR 75 lakh, but no team placed a bid. However, on April 18, 2025, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) signed him as a replacement for the injured Gurjapneet Singh for INR 2.2 crore. After a strong showing in the latter half of 2025, he was retained by CSK for the 2026 season.

Year Team Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Score Status 2022 Mumbai Indians 7 161 23.00 142.48 49 Played 2023 Mumbai Indians 0 — — — — Retained, Not Played 2024 Mumbai Indians Ongoing 230 — — 49 Retained 2025 6 225 — — — — 2026 Chennai Super Kings — — — — — Retained

Caribbean Premier League

Brevis played for St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in CPL 2022. In a match against Trinbago Knight Riders, he hit five sixes in a row.

By August 2024, he had played nine CPL matches and scored 125 runs. His average was 20.83, and his strike rate was 154.32.

Year Team Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Notable Performance 2022 St Kitts & Nevis Patriots 9 125 20.83 154.32 5 sixes in a row vs TKR

SA20

Brevis joined MI Cape Town in the first SA20 season and stayed with the team in 2023.

February 1, 2024 – Scored 66 runs off 32 balls against Pretoria Capitals. He played a no-look shot in the 19th over.

2023 season – Scored 70 runs off 41 balls against Paarl Royals, helping MI Cape Town secure a win and a bonus point.

Year Team Notable Performance 2023 MI Cape Town 70 off 41 vs PR 2024 MI Cape Town 66 off 32 vs PC

Lanka Premier League

Brevis signed with Kandy Falcons in July 2022 for the third edition of the Lanka Premier League.

Year Team Notable Performance 2022 Kandy Falcons Signed by Kandy Falcons

Major League Cricket

Brevis played for MI New York in the first MLC season in 2023. His unbeaten 41 off 33 balls in the second qualifier helped MI New York reach the final. The team won the title after defeating Seattle Orcas by seven wickets.

In the 2024 season, he scored 56 off 36 balls against San Francisco Unicorns. This was his second T20 half-century in eight innings. In the same match, he took a diving catch to dismiss Josh Inglis.

Year Team Notable Performance 2023 MI New York 41 off 33 in Qualifier 2024 MI New York 56 off 36 vs SFU

Domestic career

Before the 2021–2022 season in South Africa, Brevis signed a contract with Northerns in April 2021. He played his first T20 match on October 8, 2021, in the CSA Provincial T20 Knock-Out tournament. He scored 46 runs from 25 balls for South Africa Under-19s against Easterns.

On December 2, 2022, he took part in his first List A match for the Titans against the Lions in Centurion. His first-class debut happened on February 26, 2023, when the Titans played against the Dolphins in Durban.

Brevis holds the highest individual T20 score in South Africa with 162 runs from 57 balls for the Titans against the Knights on October 31, 2022. He reached 150 runs in 52 balls, setting a world record for the fastest T20 150. This innings also made him the youngest South African to score a T20 century.

Records and achievements

Dewald Brevis has set important records in cricket. His performances in T20 and Under-19 matches stand out. Many of his records remain unbeaten.

Awards:

Won the MLC 2023 title with MI New York

Records:

Scored 506 runs in the 2022 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, the highest in a single edition

Hit 162 runs, the highest individual T20 score in South Africa

Recorded the third-highest individual T20 score at the time – 162 runs

Reached 150 in 52 balls, the fastest in T20 cricket at the time

Became the youngest South African to score a century in men's T20 cricket

Personal life

Dewald Brevis is known not only for his cricket skills but also for his life outside the sport. Fans are interested in his family, wealth, and lifestyle.

Family

Dewald Brevis was born into a supportive family. His father is Jack Brevis, and his mother is Yolanda Brevis. He has an older brother, Reinard Brevis. He went to the same school as AB de Villiers, his cricket idol. He admires de Villiers and wears jersey number 17 with his permission.

Wealth

Brevis has earned a solid income from cricket contracts, brand deals, and investments. His net worth is around $2 million (INR 16 crore). His success in cricket has helped him build financial stability.

Cars and House

Brevis lives in Johannesburg, South Africa. He owns a Toyota FJ Cruiser. His car collection is small, but he is still early in his career.

Scandals

In 2022, Brevis was involved in a controversy during the U19 Cricket World Cup semi-final against Sri Lanka. After his dismissal, he raised his bat to indicate an edge, shook his head, and stared at it while walking off. The ICC ruled this as a violation of article 2.8, which forbids showing disagreement with an umpire’s decision. He admitted guilt and accepted a reprimand from referee Phil Whittisez, receiving one penalty point.

Fans

Brevis has a strong fan base in South Africa and other countries. In 2022, IPL supporters praised his performance against PBKS, and memes about him appeared on Twitter. In February 2024, his half-century in the SA20 match between MI Cape Town and Pretoria Capitals impressed commentators and fans. His Instagram account has nearly 700,000 followers.