Dewald Brevis

Dewald Brevis

all rounder

Full name:Dewald Brevis
Nationality:South Africa
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break
Date of Birth (Age):April 29, 2003 (22)
Zodiac Sign:Taurus
Height:178 cm
Hometown:Johannesburg, South Africa
Jersey Number:17
Social Media:Instagram

Teams

2026 Teams

Chennai Super Kings

Hampshire

Mi Cape Town

Pretoria Capitals

South Africa

Titans

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches241147
Innings03618
Overs013.024.042.3
Balls----
Maidens0000
Runs059152318
Wickets00214
Avg007622.71
SR007218.21
Eco04.536.337.48
BB0012
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches241147
Innings271144
Not outs0023
Runs51793321060
Balls Faced7233331751
Avg2.525.5736.8825.85
SR71.4276.82100.3141.14
Fours0283571
Fifties0122
Sixies011473
Highest55698162
Hundreds0001

Dewald Brevis Schedule & Results

County Championship

Indian Premier League

ResultChennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals

Indian Premier League

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK

CSK

212

DC

DC

189

ResultChennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Indian Premier League

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK

CSK

192

KKR

KKR

160

ResultSunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings

Indian Premier League

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH

SRH

194

CSK

CSK

184

ResultMumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

104

CSK

CSK

207

ResultChennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK

CSK

158

GT

GT

162

ResultChennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK

CSK

160

MI

MI

159

ResultDelhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings

Indian Premier League

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DC

DC

155

CSK

CSK

159

ResultChennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants

Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants

Indian Premier League

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK

CSK

208

LSG

LSG

203

ResultLucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings

Indian Premier League

Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

LSG

LSG

188

CSK

CSK

187

ResultChennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Indian Premier League

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK

CSK

180

SRH

SRH

181

ResultGujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

229

CSK

CSK

140

T20 Blast

ResultSomerset vs Hampshire

Somerset vs Hampshire

T20 Blast

The Cooper Associates County Ground

SOM

SOM

160

HAM

HAM

158

ResultHampshire vs Surrey

Hampshire vs Surrey

T20 Blast

The Rose Bowl

HAM

HAM

178

SUR

SUR

174

ResultMiddlesex vs Hampshire

Middlesex vs Hampshire

T20 Blast

Merchant Taylors’ School Ground

MID

MID

126

HAM

HAM

130

ResultHampshire vs Sussex

Hampshire vs Sussex

T20 Blast

Rose Bowl

HAM

HAM

173

SUS

SUS

144

ResultSurrey vs Hampshire

Surrey vs Hampshire

T20 Blast

Kennington Oval

SUR

SUR

210

HAM

HAM

215

ResultHampshire vs Yorkshire

Hampshire vs Yorkshire

T20 Blast

The Rose Bowl

HAM

HAM

155

YOR

YOR

150

ResultKent vs Hampshire

Kent vs Hampshire

T20 Blast

St Lawrence Ground

KEN

KEN

177

HAM

HAM

176

UpcomingHampshire vs Kent

Hampshire vs Kent

T20 Blast

The Rose Bowl

HAM

HAM

KEN

KEN

One-Day Cup

ODI Series South Africa vs Australia

UpcomingSouth Africa vs Australia

South Africa vs Australia

ODI Series South Africa vs Australia

Kingsmead Cricket Ground, Durban

SA

SA

AUS

AUS

UpcomingSouth Africa vs Australia

South Africa vs Australia

ODI Series South Africa vs Australia

The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

SA

SA

AUS

AUS

UpcomingSouth Africa vs Australia

South Africa vs Australia

ODI Series South Africa vs Australia

Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

SA

SA

AUS

AUS

Dewald Brevis News

View all

Right now you can find out all the first-hand information about one of the best cricketers Dewald Brevis, what kind of training plan he follows and what motivation helps him to take the field every time.

Watch Dewald Brevis Light Up the Nets Before CSK vs DC Clash

Watch Dewald Brevis Light Up the Nets Before CSK vs DC Clash

Dewald Brevis is all set to play for Chennai Super Kings in the clash against Delhi Capitals. He missed out on the initial games as he suffered from an injury. But now with his recovery being completed, he hit the nets right before the clash against Delhi Capitals.

Dewald Brevis03:42 PM, 08 April, 2026

Good News or Setback? CSK CEO Speaks on Dhoni & Brevis Status

Dewald Brevis05:01 PM, 06 April, 2026

Will Dhoni & Brevis Play vs DC? Major Update Inside!

Dewald Brevis05:32 PM, 25 February, 2026

Super Eight Performances Trigger Big Changes in ICC Rankings

Dewald Brevis10:01 PM, 04 February, 2026

T20 World Cup Preview | Well-rounded South Africa primed to go one step better and create history

International career

Dewald Brevis is a talented South African cricketer known for his aggressive batting and versatility. Here’s a look at his journey in international cricket:

2023

  • April 2023: Brevis was included in the South Africa A squad for the first-class and List A series against Sri Lanka.
  • August 14, 2023: Brevis received his first call-up to the senior South African team for a match against Australia.
  • August 30, 2023: He played his first international T20 match in Durban against Australia. The match didn’t go well for Brevis, but he managed to take a key catch in the field.

2024

  • June 2024: By June, Brevis had played two T20I matches for South Africa.
  • October 2024: Brevis was named to the South African squad for his first Test series. He was called up for a two-match Test series against Bangladesh, scheduled to start on October 21, 2024, in Dhaka.

Under-19 Career

  • November 2021: Brevis was part of South Africa’s squad for the 2022 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in the West Indies. He broke Shikhar Dhawan's record of 505 runs in the tournament by scoring 506 runs. This included two centuries and three fifties, and he was named Player of the Tournament.

Leagues Participation

Dewald Brevis has played in multiple franchise leagues. Teams trust his abilities, and he has shown strong performances in different tournaments. Below is a breakdown of his journey in major leagues.

Indian Premier League

Brevis impressed during the U-19 World Cup. Mumbai Indians bought him for INR 3 crore in the IPL 2022 auction.

In IPL 2022, he played seven matches and scored 161 runs with a strike rate of 142.48. Mumbai Indians retained him in IPL 2023, but he did not play any matches. The franchise kept him in IPL 2024 as well. By August 2024, he had played ten IPL matches and scored 230 runs. His highest score was 49, with 17 fours and 16 sixes.

Brevis registered for the IPL 2025 auction with a base price of INR 75 lakh, but no team placed a bid. However, on April 18, 2025, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) signed him as a replacement for the injured Gurjapneet Singh for INR 2.2 crore. After a strong showing in the latter half of 2025, he was retained by CSK for the 2026 season.

Year

Team

Matches

Runs

Average

Strike Rate

Highest Score

Status

2022

Mumbai Indians

7

161

23.00

142.48

49

Played

2023

Mumbai Indians

0

Retained, Not Played

2024

Mumbai Indians

Ongoing

230

49

Retained

2025

6

225

2026

Chennai Super Kings

Retained

Caribbean Premier League

Brevis played for St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in CPL 2022. In a match against Trinbago Knight Riders, he hit five sixes in a row.

By August 2024, he had played nine CPL matches and scored 125 runs. His average was 20.83, and his strike rate was 154.32.

Year

Team

Matches

Runs

Average

Strike Rate

Notable Performance

2022

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

9

125

20.83

154.32

5 sixes in a row vs TKR

SA20

Brevis joined MI Cape Town in the first SA20 season and stayed with the team in 2023.

  • February 1, 2024 – Scored 66 runs off 32 balls against Pretoria Capitals. He played a no-look shot in the 19th over.
  • 2023 season – Scored 70 runs off 41 balls against Paarl Royals, helping MI Cape Town secure a win and a bonus point.

Year

Team

Notable Performance

2023

MI Cape Town

70 off 41 vs PR

2024

MI Cape Town

66 off 32 vs PC

Lanka Premier League

Brevis signed with Kandy Falcons in July 2022 for the third edition of the Lanka Premier League.

Year

Team

Notable Performance

2022

Kandy Falcons

Signed by Kandy Falcons

Major League Cricket

Brevis played for MI New York in the first MLC season in 2023. His unbeaten 41 off 33 balls in the second qualifier helped MI New York reach the final. The team won the title after defeating Seattle Orcas by seven wickets.

In the 2024 season, he scored 56 off 36 balls against San Francisco Unicorns. This was his second T20 half-century in eight innings. In the same match, he took a diving catch to dismiss Josh Inglis.

Year

Team

Notable Performance

2023

MI New York

41 off 33 in Qualifier

2024

MI New York

56 off 36 vs SFU

Domestic career

Before the 2021–2022 season in South Africa, Brevis signed a contract with Northerns in April 2021. He played his first T20 match on October 8, 2021, in the CSA Provincial T20 Knock-Out tournament. He scored 46 runs from 25 balls for South Africa Under-19s against Easterns.

On December 2, 2022, he took part in his first List A match for the Titans against the Lions in Centurion. His first-class debut happened on February 26, 2023, when the Titans played against the Dolphins in Durban.

Brevis holds the highest individual T20 score in South Africa with 162 runs from 57 balls for the Titans against the Knights on October 31, 2022. He reached 150 runs in 52 balls, setting a world record for the fastest T20 150. This innings also made him the youngest South African to score a T20 century.

Records and achievements

Dewald Brevis has set important records in cricket. His performances in T20 and Under-19 matches stand out. Many of his records remain unbeaten.

Awards:

  • Won the MLC 2023 title with MI New York

Records:

  • Scored 506 runs in the 2022 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, the highest in a single edition
  • Hit 162 runs, the highest individual T20 score in South Africa
  • Recorded the third-highest individual T20 score at the time – 162 runs
  • Reached 150 in 52 balls, the fastest in T20 cricket at the time
  • Became the youngest South African to score a century in men's T20 cricket

Personal life

Dewald Brevis is known not only for his cricket skills but also for his life outside the sport. Fans are interested in his family, wealth, and lifestyle.

Family

Dewald Brevis was born into a supportive family. His father is Jack Brevis, and his mother is Yolanda Brevis. He has an older brother, Reinard Brevis. He went to the same school as AB de Villiers, his cricket idol. He admires de Villiers and wears jersey number 17 with his permission.

Wealth

Brevis has earned a solid income from cricket contracts, brand deals, and investments. His net worth is around $2 million (INR 16 crore). His success in cricket has helped him build financial stability.

Cars and House

Brevis lives in Johannesburg, South Africa. He owns a Toyota FJ Cruiser. His car collection is small, but he is still early in his career.

Scandals

In 2022, Brevis was involved in a controversy during the U19 Cricket World Cup semi-final against Sri Lanka. After his dismissal, he raised his bat to indicate an edge, shook his head, and stared at it while walking off. The ICC ruled this as a violation of article 2.8, which forbids showing disagreement with an umpire’s decision. He admitted guilt and accepted a reprimand from referee Phil Whittisez, receiving one penalty point.

Fans

Brevis has a strong fan base in South Africa and other countries. In 2022, IPL supporters praised his performance against PBKS, and memes about him appeared on Twitter. In February 2024, his half-century in the SA20 match between MI Cape Town and Pretoria Capitals impressed commentators and fans. His Instagram account has nearly 700,000 followers.

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