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International career

Aiden Kyle Markram was born on 4 October 1994. He is a cricketer from South Africa and leads the national team in T20 internationals.

He was the captain of the South African under-19 team that won the 2014 ICC U19 World Cup. He played his first match for the senior national team in September 2017.

In 2018, the South African Cricket Annual named him as one of the five “Cricketers of the Year”. Graeme Smith, a former captain, said Markram looked like a future leader.

He also leads Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20 league. This team won the title in both 2023 and 2024.

2017

June: Named in South Africa’s Test squad for the England series but did not play.

August: Captained South Africa A in two four-day matches against India A.

September 28: Made Test debut vs Bangladesh in Potchefstroom.

October 6: Scored his first Test century (143 runs) in the second Test vs Bangladesh.

October 22: Made ODI debut vs Bangladesh in East London. Scored 66 runs and took 2 wickets.

2018

February: Took over ODI captaincy during the India series after Faf du Plessis’ injury. At age 23 years and 123 days, became South Africa’s second youngest ODI captain.

March 30: Scored career-best Test score of 152 against Australia.

June: Toured Sri Lanka. Scored poorly, showing weakness against spin.

August: Named in the T20I squad for a match vs Sri Lanka but did not play.

2019

March 22: Made T20I debut vs Sri Lanka in Centurion.

April: Named in South Africa’s 2019 World Cup squad.

August: Played in three-Test series in India. Scored poorly and missed third Test due to wrist injury.

2020

December: Named in the Test squad for England series. Scored 20 and 2 in the first Test. Missed rest of series due to a fractured finger.

2021

January: Played in Test series vs Pakistan. Scored 74 in first match and a century in second match. Finished as top run-scorer in the series with 227 runs (average 56.75). South Africa lost the series.

2023

March: Named T20I captain for home series vs West Indies.

October: Scored fastest World Cup century at that time (49 balls) vs Sri Lanka. Finished on 106 off 54. This record was broken later in the same tournament.

2024

May: Named T20 World Cup captain for South Africa.

The team reached the final for the first time in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup history. South Africa lost to India.

The team reached the final for the first time in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup history. South Africa lost to India. November 15: Played last T20I vs India in Johannesburg. Scored 8 runs from 8 balls.

2025

January 3–6: Played last Test vs Pakistan in Cape Town. Scored 17 runs off 40 balls.

March 5: Played last ODI vs New Zealand in Lahore. Scored 31 runs off 29 balls.

Leagues Participation

Aiden Markram has played in different franchise leagues in South Africa and India. In the Indian Premier League, he joined Punjab Kings in 2021, then played for Sunrisers Hyderabad from 2022 to 2024, and moved to Lucknow Super Giants in 2025.

In South Africa, he took part in the Mzansi Super League and has been a key player in the SA20, where he also leads Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

Indian Premier League

Aiden Markram joined the IPL in 2021 and has played for three different teams. He first appeared for Punjab Kings during the UAE leg of the 2021 season. From 2022 to 2024, he was part of Sunrisers Hyderabad and even captained the side in 2023. In 2025, he moved to Lucknow Super Giants and became one of their leading scorers during the season. He scored 445 runs in 13 matches with a strike rate of 148.83.

For the 2026 season, Aiden Markram has been retained by Lucknow Super Giants for INR 2 crore. He enters the tournament as one of the most in-form players in world cricket.

Year Team Notes 2021 Punjab Kings Joined for UAE leg; added to the squad on 11 September 2021. 2022 Sunrisers Hyderabad Bought at the auction in February 2022. 2023 Sunrisers Hyderabad Appointed captain after Kane Williamson was released. 2024 Sunrisers Hyderabad Dropped due to poor performance (199 runs in 9 matches); replaced as captain by Cummins. 2025 Lucknow Super Giants One of the top scorers; missed final due to South Africa national team duties. 2026 Lucknow Super Giants Retained for INR 2 crore.

Mzansi Super League

Aiden Markram played in the Mzansi Super League for Paarl Rocks. He was named in the squad for the 2018 season, the first edition of the tournament. In 2019, he was again included in the team’s squad for the second edition of the league.

Year Team Notes 2018 Paarl Rocks Named in the squad for the first MSL season. 2019 Paarl Rocks Included again for the second season of the league.

SA20

Aiden Markram has played a key role in the SA20 League with Sunrisers Eastern Cape. He led the team to back-to-back titles in 2023 and 2024. In the 2023 season, he scored 369 runs with a strike rate of 127 and took 11 wickets, showing strong all-round form. His success in SA20 helped him receive the captaincy of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2023 season.

Year Team Notes 2023 Sunrisers Eastern Cape Captained team to SA20 title; scored 369 runs and took 11 wickets. 2024 Sunrisers Eastern Cape Led team to second straight SA20 championship.

Domestic career

Aiden Markram began his domestic career in South Africa with the Northerns team, debuting in first-class cricket in October 2014. He also played in the Africa T20 Cup in 2015. In 2016, he spent a season in England with Walkden in the Bolton Cricket League. Markram received recognition in 2017 as Domestic Newcomer of the Year and was set to play in the now-cancelled T20 Global League.

He represented Paarl Rocks in the Mzansi Super League in 2018 and 2019. In 2019, he joined Hampshire as an overseas player and helped Titans win the Momentum One Day Cup by scoring 127 in the final. He returned to Northerns for the 2021–22 season. Alongside local competitions, Markram also gained attention through his roles in franchise leagues, both in South Africa and India.

Records and achievements

Aiden Markram has reached many goals in international and domestic cricket. He has earned titles, led teams, and scored runs across different formats.

2014: Captain of South Africa U-19 team that won the ICC Under-19 World Cup

2017: Named Domestic Newcomer of the Year by Cricket South Africa

2018: Picked as one of the five “Cricketers of the Year” by South African Cricket Annual

2021: Named in ICC Men’s T20I Team of the Year

2021: Voted T20I Player of the Year by Cricket South Africa

2023: Scored 100 from 49 balls against Sri Lanka in the Cricket World Cup — the fastest century in that tournament at the time

2023 and 2024: Led Sunrisers Eastern Cape to SA20 League titles

2024: Appointed T20I captain of South Africa and reached the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Career Numbers (by June 2025):

Tests: 45 matches, 2,857 runs, average 36, 412 fours, 14 sixes

ODIs: 77 matches, 2,371 runs, average 37, 236 fours, 55 sixes

T20Is: 57 matches, 1,367 runs, average 30, 123 fours, 56 sixes

Current ICC Rankings (June 2025):

Tests: 18th place – 662 points

ODIs: 26th place – 596 points

T20Is: 24th place – 597 points

Personal life

Aiden Markram keeps his private life mostly out of the public eye. He focuses on cricket but shares some details about his family and personal interests.

Family

Aiden Markram is married to Nicole O’Connor Markram. The couple dated for over nine years before they married on 22 July 2023. Nicole is a South African entrepreneur. Aiden has a sister named Paige Markram. His parents are Kyle and Gina Markram, who supported him throughout his career. He prefers to keep family details private and away from the spotlight.

Finance

As of 2025, Aiden Markram’s estimated fortune is $5 million.

Scandals

In 2018, a ball-tampering scandal happened during a test series between South Africa and Australia. Australian players Steve Smith, David Warner, and Cameron Bancroft were banned for trying to change the ball’s condition. Markram called the scandal shocking but said he believed the spirit of cricket remained intact.

Fans

Aiden Markram has a fan base of around 500,000 people.