Matthew Caleb Kleinveldt
all rounder
|Full name:
|Matthew Caleb Kleinveldt
|Nationality:
|England
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|127
|62
|18
|Innings
|112
|44
|10
|Overs
|944.5
|259.3
|24.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|161
|11
|0
|Runs
|3224
|1152
|154
|Wickets
|102
|43
|6
|Avg
|31.6
|26.79
|25.66
|SR
|55.57
|36.2
|24
|Eco
|3.41
|4.43
|6.41
|BB
|5
|5
|2
|4w
|0
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|127
|62
|18
|Innings
|214
|61
|17
|Not outs
|15
|1
|2
|Runs
|7264
|1519
|193
|Balls Faced
|14617
|2391
|220
|Avg
|36.5
|25.31
|12.86
|SR
|49.69
|63.52
|87.72
|Fours
|1028
|163
|18
|Fifties
|34
|6
|0
|Sixies
|33
|12
|4
|Highest
|199
|134
|34
|Hundreds
|15
|3
|0