Matthew Caleb Kleinveldt

Matthew Caleb Kleinveldt

all rounder

Full name:Matthew Caleb Kleinveldt
Nationality:England

Teams

2026 Teams

Titans

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1276218
Innings1124410
Overs944.5259.324.0
Balls---
Maidens161110
Runs32241152154
Wickets102436
Avg31.626.7925.66
SR55.5736.224
Eco3.414.436.41
BB552
4w010
5w010
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1276218
Innings2146117
Not outs1512
Runs72641519193
Balls Faced146172391220
Avg36.525.3112.86
SR49.6963.5287.72
Fours102816318
Fifties3460
Sixies33124
Highest19913434
Hundreds1530

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