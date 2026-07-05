Heino Gunther Kuhn
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Heino Gunther Kuhn
|Nationality:
|South Africa
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|7
|189
|185
|146
|Innings
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|7
|189
|185
|146
|Innings
|8
|6
|332
|169
|126
|Not outs
|0
|2
|28
|18
|20
|Runs
|113
|49
|11838
|5102
|2798
|Balls Faced
|297
|42
|20408
|5688
|2230
|Avg
|14.12
|12.25
|38.94
|33.78
|26.39
|SR
|38.04
|116.66
|58
|89.69
|125.47
|Fours
|18
|3
|1565
|533
|252
|Fifties
|0
|0
|58
|23
|16
|Sixies
|0
|2
|61
|48
|66
|Highest
|34
|29
|244
|141
|83
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|25
|13
|0