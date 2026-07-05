Heino Gunther Kuhn

Heino Gunther Kuhn

wicket keeper

Full name:Heino Gunther Kuhn
Nationality:South Africa
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2023 Teams

North West Dragons

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches47189185146
Innings00100
Overs001.000
Balls-----
Maidens00000
Runs001200
Wickets00000
Avg00000
SR00000
Eco001200
BB00000
4w00000
5w00000
10w00000

Batting

LeagueTestT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches47189185146
Innings86332169126
Not outs02281820
Runs113491183851022798
Balls Faced297422040856882230
Avg14.1212.2538.9433.7826.39
SR38.04116.665889.69125.47
Fours1831565533252
Fifties00582316
Sixies02614866
Highest342924414183
Hundreds0025130

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