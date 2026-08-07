Aayush Rajdeepak Bharadwaj

Aayush Rajdeepak Bharadwaj

batsman

Full name:Aayush Rajdeepak Bharadwaj
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Jharkhand

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20
Matches3
Innings3
Overs3.2
Balls-
Maidens0
Runs17
Wickets1
Avg17
SR20
Eco5.1
BB1
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueT20
Matches3
Innings3
Not outs0
Runs41
Balls Faced50
Avg13.66
SR82
Fours1
Fifties0
Sixies1
Highest30
Hundreds0

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