Aayush Rajdeepak Bharadwaj
batsman
|Full name:
|Aayush Rajdeepak Bharadwaj
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|3
|Overs
|3.2
|Balls
|-
|Maidens
|0
|Runs
|17
|Wickets
|1
|Avg
|17
|SR
|20
|Eco
|5.1
|BB
|1
|4w
|0
|5w
|0
|10w
|0
Batting
|League
|T20
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|3
|Not outs
|0
|Runs
|41
|Balls Faced
|50
|Avg
|13.66
|SR
|82
|Fours
|1
|Fifties
|0
|Sixies
|1
|Highest
|30
|Hundreds
|0