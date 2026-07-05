Abdul Majid Malik
bowler
|Full name:
|Abdul Majid Malik
|Nationality:
|Bahrain
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|11
|5
|11
|Innings
|5
|11
|5
|11
|Overs
|30.3
|37.0
|30.3
|37.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|7
|0
|7
|0
|Runs
|72
|234
|72
|234
|Wickets
|12
|11
|12
|11
|Avg
|6
|21.27
|6
|21.27
|SR
|15.25
|20.18
|15.25
|20.18
|Eco
|2.36
|6.32
|2.36
|6.32
|BB
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4w
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|11
|5
|11
|Innings
|2
|5
|2
|5
|Not outs
|0
|4
|0
|4
|Runs
|24
|19
|24
|19
|Balls Faced
|72
|24
|72
|24
|Avg
|12
|19
|12
|19
|SR
|33.33
|79.16
|33.33
|79.16
|Fours
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|17
|12
|17
|12
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0