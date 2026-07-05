Abdul Majid Malik

Abdul Majid Malik

bowler

Full name:Abdul Majid Malik
Nationality:Bahrain

Teams

2025 Teams

Bahrain

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches511511
Innings511511
Overs30.337.030.337.0
Balls----
Maidens7070
Runs7223472234
Wickets12111211
Avg621.27621.27
SR15.2520.1815.2520.18
Eco2.366.322.366.32
BB4444
4w1111
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches511511
Innings2525
Not outs0404
Runs24192419
Balls Faced72247224
Avg12191219
SR33.3379.1633.3379.16
Fours2222
Fifties0000
Sixies0000
Highest17121712
Hundreds0000

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