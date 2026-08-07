Abhay Negi

Abhay Negi

bowler

Full name:Abhay Negi
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Uttarakhand

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches242319
Innings402319
Overs519.5177.071.0
Balls---
Maidens138150
Runs1486753518
Wickets683618
Avg21.8520.9128.77
SR45.8629.523.66
Eco2.854.257.29
BB1173
4w510
5w310
10w100

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches242319
Innings301713
Not outs053
Runs439194173
Balls Faced938205125
Avg14.6316.1617.3
SR46.894.63138.4
Fours641913
Fifties311
Sixies6710
Highest705650
Hundreds000

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