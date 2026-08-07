Abhay Negi
bowler
|Full name:
|Abhay Negi
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|24
|23
|19
|Innings
|40
|23
|19
|Overs
|519.5
|177.0
|71.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|138
|15
|0
|Runs
|1486
|753
|518
|Wickets
|68
|36
|18
|Avg
|21.85
|20.91
|28.77
|SR
|45.86
|29.5
|23.66
|Eco
|2.85
|4.25
|7.29
|BB
|11
|7
|3
|4w
|5
|1
|0
|5w
|3
|1
|0
|10w
|1
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|24
|23
|19
|Innings
|30
|17
|13
|Not outs
|0
|5
|3
|Runs
|439
|194
|173
|Balls Faced
|938
|205
|125
|Avg
|14.63
|16.16
|17.3
|SR
|46.8
|94.63
|138.4
|Fours
|64
|19
|13
|Fifties
|3
|1
|1
|Sixies
|6
|7
|10
|Highest
|70
|56
|50
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0