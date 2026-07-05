Dikshanshu Negi
all rounder
|Full name:
|Dikshanshu Negi
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|leg break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|16
|24
|22
|Innings
|23
|21
|18
|Overs
|159.0
|121.3
|48.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|23
|4
|0
|Runs
|574
|676
|322
|Wickets
|18
|21
|11
|Avg
|31.88
|32.19
|29.27
|SR
|53
|34.71
|26.18
|Eco
|3.61
|5.56
|6.7
|BB
|5
|6
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|16
|24
|22
|Innings
|29
|18
|20
|Not outs
|4
|5
|5
|Runs
|816
|562
|377
|Balls Faced
|1624
|657
|328
|Avg
|32.64
|43.23
|25.13
|SR
|50.24
|85.54
|114.93
|Fours
|108
|50
|39
|Fifties
|7
|5
|1
|Sixies
|16
|8
|8
|Highest
|83
|80
|77
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0