Dikshanshu Negi

Dikshanshu Negi

all rounder

Full name:Dikshanshu Negi
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Uttarakhand

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches162422
Innings232118
Overs159.0121.348.0
Balls---
Maidens2340
Runs574676322
Wickets182111
Avg31.8832.1929.27
SR5334.7126.18
Eco3.615.566.7
BB562
4w000
5w010
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches162422
Innings291820
Not outs455
Runs816562377
Balls Faced1624657328
Avg32.6443.2325.13
SR50.2485.54114.93
Fours1085039
Fifties751
Sixies1688
Highest838077
Hundreds000

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