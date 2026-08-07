Agrim Arun Tiwari
bowler
|Full name:
|Agrim Arun Tiwari
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|11
|8
|8
|Innings
|18
|8
|8
|Overs
|254.2
|57.5
|30.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|60
|5
|0
|Runs
|709
|341
|244
|Wickets
|29
|11
|10
|Avg
|24.44
|31
|24.4
|SR
|52.62
|31.54
|18.5
|Eco
|2.78
|5.89
|7.91
|BB
|6
|3
|3
|4w
|1
|0
|0
|5w
|2
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|11
|8
|8
|Innings
|14
|2
|2
|Not outs
|3
|0
|1
|Runs
|77
|4
|1
|Balls Faced
|90
|14
|1
|Avg
|7
|2
|1
|SR
|85.55
|28.57
|100
|Fours
|10
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|3
|0
|0
|Highest
|31
|3
|1
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0