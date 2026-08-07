Agrim Arun Tiwari

Agrim Arun Tiwari

bowler

Full name:Agrim Arun Tiwari
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Uttarakhand

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1188
Innings1888
Overs254.257.530.5
Balls---
Maidens6050
Runs709341244
Wickets291110
Avg24.443124.4
SR52.6231.5418.5
Eco2.785.897.91
BB633
4w100
5w200
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1188
Innings1422
Not outs301
Runs7741
Balls Faced90141
Avg721
SR85.5528.57100
Fours1000
Fifties000
Sixies300
Highest3131
Hundreds000

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