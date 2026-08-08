International career

Yuvraj Chaudhary, born on October 6, 2001, is an Indian cricketer who has quickly gained attention with his all-round abilities. Known for his left-handed batting and slow left-arm orthodox bowling, Chaudhary has impressed in domestic cricket. His adaptability across formats has been praised by coaches and teammates. Although he has not yet debuted on the international stage, his promising performances at the domestic level indicate that he is well on his way to making a mark in international cricket.

Leagues Participation

Yuvraj Chaudhary joined the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2025 when Lucknow SuperGiants bought him for INR 30 lakh.

Indian Premier League

He is new to the IPL and has not played yet. Being part of the team allows him to learn and improve his skills. Chaudhary has impressed with his performances in the Uttarakhand Premier League, especially with a score of 103 against Nainital SG Pipers, showing his potential for the future.

Year Team Notes 2025 Lucknow SuperGiants First time in IPL, has not made his debut yet; gaining experience and improving skills.

Domestic career

Yuvraj Chaudhary began his domestic cricket career in 2021. He played his first T20 match for Chandigarh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and his first List A match in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. After facing some challenges in his early seasons, he returned to play for Uttarakhand.

In the 2023-24 season, Chaudhary became a key player for Uttarakhand. He scored 244 runs in 7 matches in the 2023-24 SMART, with a strike rate of 141.86. He also debuted in first-class cricket during this time. Chaudhary became well-known in the Uttarakhand Premier League 2024, finishing as the top run-scorer with 322 runs at a strike rate of 192.80. His performance in the final, where he scored 103 runs and took 2 wickets, earned him the Player-of-the-Match award.

Chaudhary continued his good form in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024. He scored 234 runs, including a century, at a strike rate of 168.34. He also took 4 wickets for 15 runs against Sikkim. His strong all-round performances led to his selection by Lucknow SuperGiants for INR 30 lakh in the IPL 2025 auction. He also scored 151 runs against Manipur in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25.

Chaudhary's batting and bowling skills continue to impress in domestic cricket, and he is becoming a well-recognized player in the sport.

Records and achievements

Yuvraj Chaudhary has set several notable records and achieved impressive feats in domestic cricket.

2023 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: In the final against Karnataka, Chaudhary defended 9 runs in the last over, took a hat-trick, and scored 28 runs.

Uttarakhand Premier League 2024: He scored 322 runs, leading the league, with a strike rate of 192.80 and an average of 80.50. In the final, he scored 103 runs and took two wickets, earning the Best Player of the Match award.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: He was the top scorer for Uttarakhand with 234 runs, including a century, at a strike rate of 168.34.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25: He scored 151 runs in a match against Manipur in Jaipur.

Ranji Trophy: Chaudhary scored 158 runs against Rajasthan, demonstrating his ability to play long innings.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 (Against Sikkim): He scored 61 runs off 26 balls and took 4 wickets for 15 runs.

Personal life

Yuvraj Chaudhary's path to cricket success started with a humble background. He was born on October 6, 2001, in Haridwar, Uttar Pradesh. His family faced financial challenges. His father worked as a camel-tour guide, and his mother made handicrafts. Despite these difficulties, Yuvraj kept his love for cricket alive. He practiced on a dirt pitch near Mehrangarh Fort, using stones as balls and a branch as a bat.

Finance

Yuvraj Chaudhary’s net worth is estimated to be between $1 million and $3 million.

Family

Yuvraj is married, but details about his wife and children are not publicly shared.

Scandals

There are no significant scandals related to Yuvraj Chaudhary. His focus remains on improving his game, and he continues to strive for success at the international level.

Fans

Yuvraj has a growing fanbase, with 27k followers on Instagram. Fans believe in his potential and are excited to see him perform under pressure. They think he can help change the game for his team.