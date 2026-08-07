Abhijeet Saket

Abhijeet Saket

bowler

Full name:Abhijeet Saket
Nationality:India

Teams

2025 Teams

Bihar

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches13713
Innings24713
Overs275.552.142.3
Balls---
Maidens6620
Runs959277362
Wickets45115
Avg21.3127724.13
SR36.7731317
Eco3.475.38.51
BB1013
4w000
5w200
10w100

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches13713
Innings1153
Not outs720
Runs41182
Balls Faced167216
Avg10.2560.66
SR24.5585.7133.33
Fours620
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest1192
Hundreds000

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