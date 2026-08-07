Abhijeet Saket
bowler
|Full name:
|Abhijeet Saket
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|13
|7
|13
|Innings
|24
|7
|13
|Overs
|275.5
|52.1
|42.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|66
|2
|0
|Runs
|959
|277
|362
|Wickets
|45
|1
|15
|Avg
|21.31
|277
|24.13
|SR
|36.77
|313
|17
|Eco
|3.47
|5.3
|8.51
|BB
|10
|1
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|2
|0
|0
|10w
|1
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|13
|7
|13
|Innings
|11
|5
|3
|Not outs
|7
|2
|0
|Runs
|41
|18
|2
|Balls Faced
|167
|21
|6
|Avg
|10.25
|6
|0.66
|SR
|24.55
|85.71
|33.33
|Fours
|6
|2
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|11
|9
|2
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0