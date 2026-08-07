Babul Pawan Kumar
bowler
|Full name:
|Babul Pawan Kumar
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|29
|25
|26
|Innings
|7
|3
|2
|Overs
|20.5
|4.1
|3.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|3
|0
|0
|Runs
|62
|27
|27
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|2.97
|6.48
|9
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|29
|25
|26
|Innings
|47
|25
|26
|Not outs
|1
|4
|4
|Runs
|1952
|1062
|510
|Balls Faced
|3386
|1318
|444
|Avg
|42.43
|50.57
|23.18
|SR
|57.64
|80.57
|114.86
|Fours
|283
|122
|63
|Fifties
|8
|7
|2
|Sixies
|9
|16
|9
|Highest
|229
|121
|82
|Hundreds
|5
|3
|0