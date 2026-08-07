Babul Pawan Kumar

Babul Pawan Kumar

bowler

Full name:Babul Pawan Kumar
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2025 Teams

Bihar

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches292526
Innings732
Overs20.54.13.0
Balls---
Maidens300
Runs622727
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco2.976.489
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches292526
Innings472526
Not outs144
Runs19521062510
Balls Faced33861318444
Avg42.4350.5723.18
SR57.6480.57114.86
Fours28312263
Fifties872
Sixies9169
Highest22912182
Hundreds530

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