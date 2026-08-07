Amod Kamal Yadav

Amod Kamal Yadav

bowler

Full name:Amod Kamal Yadav
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Bihar

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches316
Innings616
Overs71.18.020.0
Balls---
Maidens1100
Runs26244118
Wickets638
Avg43.6614.6614.75
SR71.161615
Eco3.685.55.9
BB334
4w001
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches316
Innings311
Not outs000
Runs18221
Balls Faced32282
Avg6221
SR56.2578.5750
Fours400
Fifties000
Sixies010
Highest9221
Hundreds000

Another Players

Kumar, Babul

Kumar, Babul

Parmar, Anujit

Parmar, Anujit

Singh, Sachin Kumar

Singh, Sachin Kumar

Singh, Paramjit

Singh, Paramjit

Saurabh, Bipin

Saurabh, Bipin

Ashraf, Sarfaraz

Ashraf, Sarfaraz

Kumar, Shubham

Kumar, Shubham

Singh, Piyush

Singh, Piyush

Raj, Akash Bibhuti

Raj, Akash Bibhuti

Kashyap, Suraj Kumar

Kashyap, Suraj Kumar