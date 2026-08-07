Amod Kamal Yadav
bowler
|Full name:
|Amod Kamal Yadav
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|1
|6
|Innings
|6
|1
|6
|Overs
|71.1
|8.0
|20.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|11
|0
|0
|Runs
|262
|44
|118
|Wickets
|6
|3
|8
|Avg
|43.66
|14.66
|14.75
|SR
|71.16
|16
|15
|Eco
|3.68
|5.5
|5.9
|BB
|3
|3
|4
|4w
|0
|0
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|1
|6
|Innings
|3
|1
|1
|Not outs
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|18
|22
|1
|Balls Faced
|32
|28
|2
|Avg
|6
|22
|1
|SR
|56.25
|78.57
|50
|Fours
|4
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|1
|0
|Highest
|9
|22
|1
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0