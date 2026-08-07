Akash Bibhuti Raj
batsman
|Full name:
|Akash Bibhuti Raj
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|3
|Innings
|2
|1
|Overs
|2.0
|4.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|23
|19
|Wickets
|0
|1
|Avg
|0
|19
|SR
|0
|24
|Eco
|11.5
|4.75
|BB
|0
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|3
|Innings
|2
|2
|Not outs
|0
|1
|Runs
|14
|18
|Balls Faced
|20
|27
|Avg
|7
|18
|SR
|70
|66.66
|Fours
|0
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|0
|Highest
|13
|15
|Hundreds
|0
|0