Akash Bibhuti Raj

Akash Bibhuti Raj

batsman

Full name:Akash Bibhuti Raj
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Bihar

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches23
Innings21
Overs2.04.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs2319
Wickets01
Avg019
SR024
Eco11.54.75
BB01
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches23
Innings22
Not outs01
Runs1418
Balls Faced2027
Avg718
SR7066.66
Fours01
Fifties00
Sixies10
Highest1315
Hundreds00

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