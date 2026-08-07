Abhishek Vivekanand Tiwari

Abhishek Vivekanand Tiwari

bowler

Full name:Abhishek Vivekanand Tiwari
Nationality:India

Teams

2025 Teams

Jharkhand

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1129
Innings2128
Overs33.074.021.0
Balls---
Maidens451
Runs136389184
Wickets4148
Avg3427.7823
SR49.531.7115.75
Eco4.125.258.76
BB443
4w010
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1129
Innings283
Not outs021
Runs303518
Balls Faced313812
Avg155.839
SR96.7792.1150
Fours631
Fifties000
Sixies021
Highest301814
Hundreds000

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