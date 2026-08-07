Abhishek Vivekanand Tiwari
bowler
|Full name:
|Abhishek Vivekanand Tiwari
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|12
|9
|Innings
|2
|12
|8
|Overs
|33.0
|74.0
|21.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|4
|5
|1
|Runs
|136
|389
|184
|Wickets
|4
|14
|8
|Avg
|34
|27.78
|23
|SR
|49.5
|31.71
|15.75
|Eco
|4.12
|5.25
|8.76
|BB
|4
|4
|3
|4w
|0
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|12
|9
|Innings
|2
|8
|3
|Not outs
|0
|2
|1
|Runs
|30
|35
|18
|Balls Faced
|31
|38
|12
|Avg
|15
|5.83
|9
|SR
|96.77
|92.1
|150
|Fours
|6
|3
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|2
|1
|Highest
|30
|18
|14
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0