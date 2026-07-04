Adul Wahid Bangalzai
batsman
|Full name:
|Adul Wahid Bangalzai
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|14
|32
|29
|Innings
|3
|3
|0
|Overs
|10.3
|7.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|52
|60
|0
|Wickets
|0
|2
|0
|Avg
|0
|30
|0
|SR
|0
|21
|0
|Eco
|4.95
|8.57
|0
|BB
|0
|2
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|14
|32
|29
|Innings
|22
|32
|28
|Not outs
|3
|2
|3
|Runs
|878
|822
|549
|Balls Faced
|1591
|1013
|488
|Avg
|46.21
|27.4
|21.96
|SR
|55.18
|81.14
|112.5
|Fours
|121
|70
|51
|Fifties
|7
|4
|4
|Sixies
|10
|27
|16
|Highest
|203
|136
|67
|Hundreds
|1
|1
|0