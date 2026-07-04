Adul Wahid Bangalzai

Adul Wahid Bangalzai

batsman

Full name:Adul Wahid Bangalzai
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2025 Teams

Quetta Region

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches143229
Innings330
Overs10.37.00
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs52600
Wickets020
Avg0300
SR0210
Eco4.958.570
BB020
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches143229
Innings223228
Not outs323
Runs878822549
Balls Faced15911013488
Avg46.2127.421.96
SR55.1881.14112.5
Fours1217051
Fifties744
Sixies102716
Highest20313667
Hundreds110

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