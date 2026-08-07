Najeebullah Achakzai

Najeebullah Achakzai

batsman

Full name:Najeebullah Achakzai

Teams

2025 Teams

Quetta Region

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches769
Innings945
Overs180.325.07.3
Balls---
Maidens2010
Runs75212169
Wickets1351
Avg57.8424.269
SR83.33045
Eco4.164.849.2
BB521
4w000
5w100
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches769
Innings957
Not outs211
Runs3985149
Balls Faced136159129
Avg5.5721.2524.83
SR28.6753.45115.5
Fours51016
Fifties001
Sixies003
Highest154250
Hundreds000

Another Players

Rahimi, Mohammad Ibrahim

Rahimi, Mohammad Ibrahim

Khan, Shahbaz

Khan, Shahbaz

Khan, Bismillah

Khan, Bismillah

Bangalzai, Adul Wahid

Bangalzai, Adul Wahid

Khan, Yasir

Khan, Yasir

Khan, Jalat

Khan, Jalat

Tareen, Ikramullah

Tareen, Ikramullah

Junaid, Mohammad

Junaid, Mohammad

Shinwari, Usman

Shinwari, Usman

Lateefullah

Lateefullah