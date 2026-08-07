Najeebullah Achakzai
batsman
|Full name:
|Najeebullah Achakzai
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|6
|9
|Innings
|9
|4
|5
|Overs
|180.3
|25.0
|7.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|20
|1
|0
|Runs
|752
|121
|69
|Wickets
|13
|5
|1
|Avg
|57.84
|24.2
|69
|SR
|83.3
|30
|45
|Eco
|4.16
|4.84
|9.2
|BB
|5
|2
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|6
|9
|Innings
|9
|5
|7
|Not outs
|2
|1
|1
|Runs
|39
|85
|149
|Balls Faced
|136
|159
|129
|Avg
|5.57
|21.25
|24.83
|SR
|28.67
|53.45
|115.5
|Fours
|5
|10
|16
|Fifties
|0
|0
|1
|Sixies
|0
|0
|3
|Highest
|15
|42
|50
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0