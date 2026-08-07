Aftab Ahmed
bowler
|Full name:
|Aftab Ahmed
|Nationality:
|Denmark
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|18
|Innings
|3
|15
|Overs
|5.0
|43.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|41
|333
|Wickets
|1
|11
|Avg
|41
|30.27
|SR
|30
|23.45
|Eco
|8.2
|7.74
|BB
|1
|6
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|1
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|18
|Innings
|3
|17
|Not outs
|0
|2
|Runs
|15
|191
|Balls Faced
|27
|187
|Avg
|5
|12.73
|SR
|55.55
|102.13
|Fours
|1
|15
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|5
|Highest
|10
|39
|Hundreds
|0
|0