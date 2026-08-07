Aftab Ahmed

Aftab Ahmed

bowler

Full name:Aftab Ahmed
Nationality:Denmark
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2025 Teams

Durbar Rajshahi

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches418
Innings315
Overs5.043.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs41333
Wickets111
Avg4130.27
SR3023.45
Eco8.27.74
BB16
4w00
5w01
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches418
Innings317
Not outs02
Runs15191
Balls Faced27187
Avg512.73
SR55.55102.13
Fours115
Fifties00
Sixies05
Highest1039
Hundreds00

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