Aftab Ahmed Chowdhury

Aftab Ahmed Chowdhury

batsman

Full name:Aftab Ahmed Chowdhury
Nationality:Bangladesh
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Durbar Rajshahi

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches1685116112528
Innings930161502
Overs57.2123.10.2418.0233.01.2
Balls------
Maidens8009660
Runs23765681159112624
Wickets512038210
Avg47.454.66030.553.610
SR68.861.5806666.570
Eco4.135.32242.774.8318
BB250750
4w000200
5w010110
10w000000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches1685116112528
Innings31851111112526
Not outs361972
Runs582195422825022832343
Balls Faced1173235317844383529313
Avg20.7824.7322.824.522414.29
SR49.6183.04128.0956.3780.24109.58
Fours782052630629841
Fifties11419191
Sixies349638656
Highest8292621299262
Hundreds000100

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