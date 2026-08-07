Aftab Ahmed Chowdhury
batsman
|Full name:
|Aftab Ahmed Chowdhury
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|16
|85
|11
|61
|125
|28
|Innings
|9
|30
|1
|61
|50
|2
|Overs
|57.2
|123.1
|0.2
|418.0
|233.0
|1.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|8
|0
|0
|96
|6
|0
|Runs
|237
|656
|8
|1159
|1126
|24
|Wickets
|5
|12
|0
|38
|21
|0
|Avg
|47.4
|54.66
|0
|30.5
|53.61
|0
|SR
|68.8
|61.58
|0
|66
|66.57
|0
|Eco
|4.13
|5.32
|24
|2.77
|4.83
|18
|BB
|2
|5
|0
|7
|5
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|16
|85
|11
|61
|125
|28
|Innings
|31
|85
|11
|111
|125
|26
|Not outs
|3
|6
|1
|9
|7
|2
|Runs
|582
|1954
|228
|2502
|2832
|343
|Balls Faced
|1173
|2353
|178
|4438
|3529
|313
|Avg
|20.78
|24.73
|22.8
|24.52
|24
|14.29
|SR
|49.61
|83.04
|128.09
|56.37
|80.24
|109.58
|Fours
|78
|205
|26
|306
|298
|41
|Fifties
|1
|14
|1
|9
|19
|1
|Sixies
|3
|49
|6
|38
|65
|6
|Highest
|82
|92
|62
|129
|92
|62
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0