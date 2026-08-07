Ahmed Safi Abdullah
bowler
|Full name:
|Ahmed Safi Abdullah
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|37
|14
|6
|Innings
|63
|14
|6
|Overs
|943.5
|114.5
|16.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|186
|2
|0
|Runs
|3121
|641
|120
|Wickets
|119
|11
|6
|Avg
|26.22
|58.27
|20
|SR
|47.58
|62.63
|16
|Eco
|3.3
|5.58
|7.5
|BB
|11
|2
|2
|4w
|9
|0
|0
|5w
|3
|0
|0
|10w
|1
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|37
|14
|6
|Innings
|57
|11
|4
|Not outs
|5
|2
|2
|Runs
|730
|61
|12
|Balls Faced
|1308
|125
|22
|Avg
|14.03
|6.77
|6
|SR
|55.81
|48.8
|54.54
|Fours
|79
|2
|1
|Fifties
|2
|0
|0
|Sixies
|19
|1
|0
|Highest
|83
|14
|8
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0