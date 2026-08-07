Ahmed Safi Abdullah

Ahmed Safi Abdullah

bowler

Full name:Ahmed Safi Abdullah
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2026 Teams

Faisalabad Region

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches37146
Innings63146
Overs943.5114.516.0
Balls---
Maidens18620
Runs3121641120
Wickets119116
Avg26.2258.2720
SR47.5862.6316
Eco3.35.587.5
BB1122
4w900
5w300
10w100

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches37146
Innings57114
Not outs522
Runs7306112
Balls Faced130812522
Avg14.036.776
SR55.8148.854.54
Fours7921
Fifties200
Sixies1910
Highest83148
Hundreds000

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