Aiden Leo
bowler
|Full name:
|Aiden Leo
|Nationality:
|Saint helena
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|7
|7
|Innings
|1
|1
|Overs
|3.0
|3.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|21
|21
|Wickets
|1
|1
|Avg
|21
|21
|SR
|18
|18
|Eco
|7
|7
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|7
|7
|Innings
|5
|5
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|45
|45
|Balls Faced
|60
|60
|Avg
|9
|9
|SR
|75
|75
|Fours
|3
|3
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|24
|24
|Hundreds
|0
|0