Aiden Leo

Aiden Leo

bowler

Full name:Aiden Leo
Nationality:Saint helena

Teams

2026 Teams

Saint Helena

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches77
Innings11
Overs3.03.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs2121
Wickets11
Avg2121
SR1818
Eco77
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches77
Innings55
Not outs00
Runs4545
Balls Faced6060
Avg99
SR7575
Fours33
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest2424
Hundreds00

Another Players

Leo, Brendan

Leo, Brendan

Richards, Cliff

Richards, Cliff

Francis, Rhys

Francis, Rhys

Isaac, Brett

Isaac, Brett

Crowie, Scott

Crowie, Scott

Stroud, Barry

Stroud, Barry

Leo, Dane

Leo, Dane

Yon, Andrew

Yon, Andrew

Yon, Jordan

Yon, Jordan

Essex, Jamie

Essex, Jamie