Andrew Yon
bowler
|Full name:
|Andrew Yon
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|7
|7
|Innings
|5
|5
|Overs
|16.0
|16.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|118
|118
|Wickets
|11
|11
|Avg
|10.72
|10.72
|SR
|8.72
|8.72
|Eco
|7.37
|7.37
|BB
|5
|5
|4w
|1
|1
|5w
|1
|1
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|7
|7
|Innings
|5
|5
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|96
|96
|Balls Faced
|85
|85
|Avg
|19.2
|19.2
|SR
|112.94
|112.94
|Fours
|10
|10
|Fifties
|1
|1
|Sixies
|1
|1
|Highest
|58
|58
|Hundreds
|0
|0