Andrew Yon

Andrew Yon

bowler

Full name:Andrew Yon

Teams

2026 Teams

Saint Helena

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches77
Innings55
Overs16.016.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs118118
Wickets1111
Avg10.7210.72
SR8.728.72
Eco7.377.37
BB55
4w11
5w11
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches77
Innings55
Not outs00
Runs9696
Balls Faced8585
Avg19.219.2
SR112.94112.94
Fours1010
Fifties11
Sixies11
Highest5858
Hundreds00

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