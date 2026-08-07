Scott Crowie

Scott Crowie

all rounder

Full name:Scott Crowie

Teams

2024 Teams

Saint Helena

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches77
Innings44
Overs11.211.2
Balls--
Maidens11
Runs7373
Wickets66
Avg12.1612.16
SR11.3311.33
Eco6.446.44
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches77
Innings55
Not outs11
Runs5454
Balls Faced7878
Avg13.513.5
SR69.2369.23
Fours33
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest2828
Hundreds00

Another Players

Leo, Aiden

Leo, Aiden

Leo, Brendan

Leo, Brendan

Richards, Cliff

Richards, Cliff

Francis, Rhys

Francis, Rhys

Isaac, Brett

Isaac, Brett

Stroud, Barry

Stroud, Barry

Leo, Dane

Leo, Dane

Yon, Andrew

Yon, Andrew

Yon, Jordan

Yon, Jordan

Essex, Jamie

Essex, Jamie