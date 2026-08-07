Scott Crowie
all rounder
|Full name:
|Scott Crowie
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|7
|7
|Innings
|4
|4
|Overs
|11.2
|11.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|1
|Runs
|73
|73
|Wickets
|6
|6
|Avg
|12.16
|12.16
|SR
|11.33
|11.33
|Eco
|6.44
|6.44
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|7
|7
|Innings
|5
|5
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|54
|54
|Balls Faced
|78
|78
|Avg
|13.5
|13.5
|SR
|69.23
|69.23
|Fours
|3
|3
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|28
|28
|Hundreds
|0
|0