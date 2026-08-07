Cliff Richards

Cliff Richards

all rounder

Full name:Cliff Richards
Nationality:Saint helena

Teams

2026 Teams

Saint Helena

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches77
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches77
Innings55
Not outs22
Runs1717
Balls Faced1717
Avg5.665.66
SR100100
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest1010
Hundreds00

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