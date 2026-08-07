Rhys Francis
batsman
|Full name:
|Rhys Francis
|Nationality:
|Saint helena
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|7
|7
|Innings
|1
|1
|Overs
|2.0
|2.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|16
|16
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|8
|8
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|7
|7
|Innings
|4
|4
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|26
|26
|Balls Faced
|21
|21
|Avg
|8.66
|8.66
|SR
|123.81
|123.81
|Fours
|1
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|2
|Highest
|15
|15
|Hundreds
|0
|0