Rhys Francis

Rhys Francis

batsman

Full name:Rhys Francis
Nationality:Saint helena

Teams

2026 Teams

Saint Helena

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches77
Innings11
Overs2.02.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs1616
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco88
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches77
Innings44
Not outs11
Runs2626
Balls Faced2121
Avg8.668.66
SR123.81123.81
Fours11
Fifties00
Sixies22
Highest1515
Hundreds00

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