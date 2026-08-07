Barry Stroud
batsman
|Full name:
|Barry Stroud
|Nationality:
|Saint helena
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|7
|7
|Innings
|6
|6
|Overs
|15.0
|15.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|91
|91
|Wickets
|2
|2
|Avg
|45.5
|45.5
|SR
|45
|45
|Eco
|6.06
|6.06
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|7
|7
|Innings
|2
|2
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|10
|10
|Balls Faced
|19
|19
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|52.63
|52.63
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|10
|10
|Hundreds
|0
|0