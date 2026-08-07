Barry Stroud

Barry Stroud

batsman

Full name:Barry Stroud
Nationality:Saint helena

Teams

2026 Teams

Saint Helena

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches77
Innings66
Overs15.015.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs9191
Wickets22
Avg45.545.5
SR4545
Eco6.066.06
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches77
Innings22
Not outs22
Runs1010
Balls Faced1919
Avg00
SR52.6352.63
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest1010
Hundreds00

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