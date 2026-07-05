Akash Anand Kargave

Akash Anand Kargave

batsman

Full name:Akash Anand Kargave
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Pondicherry

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches14
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches14
Innings24
Not outs00
Runs6059
Balls Faced9877
Avg3014.75
SR61.2276.62
Fours87
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest4835
Hundreds00

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