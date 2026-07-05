Akash Anand Kargave
batsman
|Full name:
|Akash Anand Kargave
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|1
|4
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|1
|4
|Innings
|2
|4
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|60
|59
|Balls Faced
|98
|77
|Avg
|30
|14.75
|SR
|61.22
|76.62
|Fours
|8
|7
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|48
|35
|Hundreds
|0
|0