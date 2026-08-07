Suraj Kumar Kashyap

Suraj Kumar Kashyap

bowler

Full name:Suraj Kumar Kashyap
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Bihar

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches13
Innings13
Overs5.09.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs3662
Wickets13
Avg3620.66
SR3018
Eco7.26.88
BB12
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches13
Innings12
Not outs00
Runs822
Balls Faced436
Avg811
SR20061.11
Fours02
Fifties00
Sixies11
Highest817
Hundreds00

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