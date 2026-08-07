Suraj Kumar Kashyap
bowler
|Full name:
|Suraj Kumar Kashyap
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|3
|Innings
|1
|3
|Overs
|5.0
|9.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|36
|62
|Wickets
|1
|3
|Avg
|36
|20.66
|SR
|30
|18
|Eco
|7.2
|6.88
|BB
|1
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|3
|Innings
|1
|2
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|8
|22
|Balls Faced
|4
|36
|Avg
|8
|11
|SR
|200
|61.11
|Fours
|0
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|Highest
|8
|17
|Hundreds
|0
|0