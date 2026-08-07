Akash Sudan
all rounder
|Full name:
|Akash Sudan
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|4
|3
|Innings
|7
|3
|Overs
|94.1
|10.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|16
|0
|Runs
|314
|90
|Wickets
|5
|5
|Avg
|62.8
|18
|SR
|113
|12
|Eco
|3.33
|9
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|4
|3
|Innings
|7
|1
|Not outs
|1
|0
|Runs
|44
|0
|Balls Faced
|83
|3
|Avg
|7.33
|0
|SR
|53.01
|0
|Fours
|6
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|0
|Highest
|18
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0