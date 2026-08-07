Akash Sudan

Akash Sudan

all rounder

Full name:Akash Sudan
Nationality:India

Teams

2025 Teams

Chandigarh

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches43
Innings73
Overs94.110.0
Balls--
Maidens160
Runs31490
Wickets55
Avg62.818
SR11312
Eco3.339
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches43
Innings71
Not outs10
Runs440
Balls Faced833
Avg7.330
SR53.010
Fours60
Fifties00
Sixies10
Highest180
Hundreds00

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