Bhagmender Balbir Lather

Bhagmender Balbir Lather

bowler

Full name:Bhagmender Balbir Lather

Teams

2026 Teams

Chandigarh

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches5812
Innings4811
Overs96.574.031.0
Balls---
Maidens800
Runs408355243
Wickets538
Avg81.6118.3330.37
SR116.214823.25
Eco4.214.797.83
BB312
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches5812
Innings686
Not outs003
Runs99226160
Balls Faced223320130
Avg16.528.2553.33
SR44.3970.62123.07
Fours6167
Fifties101
Sixies5714
Highest8710059
Hundreds010

Another Players

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Chaudhary, Yuvraj

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Kashyap, Vishu

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Ashwin, Murugan

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Vaidik, Parmesh

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Bhambri, Shivam

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