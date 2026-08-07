Bhagmender Balbir Lather
bowler
|Full name:
|Bhagmender Balbir Lather
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|8
|12
|Innings
|4
|8
|11
|Overs
|96.5
|74.0
|31.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|8
|0
|0
|Runs
|408
|355
|243
|Wickets
|5
|3
|8
|Avg
|81.6
|118.33
|30.37
|SR
|116.2
|148
|23.25
|Eco
|4.21
|4.79
|7.83
|BB
|3
|1
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|8
|12
|Innings
|6
|8
|6
|Not outs
|0
|0
|3
|Runs
|99
|226
|160
|Balls Faced
|223
|320
|130
|Avg
|16.5
|28.25
|53.33
|SR
|44.39
|70.62
|123.07
|Fours
|6
|16
|7
|Fifties
|1
|0
|1
|Sixies
|5
|7
|14
|Highest
|87
|100
|59
|Hundreds
|0
|1
|0