Ali Dawood

Ali Dawood

bowler

Full name:Ali Dawood
Nationality:Pakistan
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2025 Teams

Bahrain

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches57577
Innings57777
Overs28.026.455.037.026.4
Balls-----
Maidens70470
Runs73199268118199
Wickets68278
Avg12.1624.8713416.8524.87
SR282016531.7120
Eco2.67.464.873.187.46
BB22222
4w00000
5w00000
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches57577
Innings23633
Not outs01511
Runs31543315
Balls Faced20142262614
Avg1.57.5431.57.5
SR15107.1419.0211.53107.14
Fours01401
Fifties00000
Sixies01001
Highest382138
Hundreds00000

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