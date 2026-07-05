Ali Dawood
bowler
|Full name:
|Ali Dawood
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|7
|5
|7
|7
|Innings
|5
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Overs
|28.0
|26.4
|55.0
|37.0
|26.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|7
|0
|4
|7
|0
|Runs
|73
|199
|268
|118
|199
|Wickets
|6
|8
|2
|7
|8
|Avg
|12.16
|24.87
|134
|16.85
|24.87
|SR
|28
|20
|165
|31.71
|20
|Eco
|2.6
|7.46
|4.87
|3.18
|7.46
|BB
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|7
|5
|7
|7
|Innings
|2
|3
|6
|3
|3
|Not outs
|0
|1
|5
|1
|1
|Runs
|3
|15
|43
|3
|15
|Balls Faced
|20
|14
|226
|26
|14
|Avg
|1.5
|7.5
|43
|1.5
|7.5
|SR
|15
|107.14
|19.02
|11.53
|107.14
|Fours
|0
|1
|4
|0
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Highest
|3
|8
|21
|3
|8
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0