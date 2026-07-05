Ali Nayyer
all rounder
|Full name:
|Ali Nayyer
|Nationality:
|Switzerland
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|18
|18
|Innings
|18
|18
|Overs
|64.4
|64.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|513
|513
|Wickets
|19
|19
|Avg
|27
|27
|SR
|20.42
|20.42
|Eco
|7.93
|7.93
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|18
|18
|Innings
|13
|13
|Not outs
|7
|7
|Runs
|214
|214
|Balls Faced
|157
|157
|Avg
|35.66
|35.66
|SR
|136.3
|136.3
|Fours
|10
|10
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|11
|11
|Highest
|48
|48
|Hundreds
|0
|0