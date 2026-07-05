Ali Nayyer

Ali Nayyer

all rounder

Full name:Ali Nayyer
Nationality:Switzerland

Teams

2024 Teams

Switzerland

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1818
Innings1818
Overs64.464.4
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs513513
Wickets1919
Avg2727
SR20.4220.42
Eco7.937.93
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1818
Innings1313
Not outs77
Runs214214
Balls Faced157157
Avg35.6635.66
SR136.3136.3
Fours1010
Fifties00
Sixies1111
Highest4848
Hundreds00

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