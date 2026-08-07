Almas Shaukat
batsman
|Full name:
|Almas Shaukat
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|21
|4
|Innings
|2
|2
|Overs
|3.0
|1.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|8
|14
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|2.66
|12
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|21
|4
|Innings
|37
|4
|Not outs
|4
|0
|Runs
|1285
|106
|Balls Faced
|2746
|211
|Avg
|38.93
|26.5
|SR
|46.79
|50.23
|Fours
|170
|11
|Fifties
|7
|1
|Sixies
|19
|2
|Highest
|128
|51
|Hundreds
|3
|0