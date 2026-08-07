Almas Shaukat

Almas Shaukat

batsman

Full name:Almas Shaukat
Nationality:India

Teams

2024 Teams

Noida Super Kings

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches214
Innings22
Overs3.01.1
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs814
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco2.6612
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches214
Innings374
Not outs40
Runs1285106
Balls Faced2746211
Avg38.9326.5
SR46.7950.23
Fours17011
Fifties71
Sixies192
Highest12851
Hundreds30

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