Nilotpalendu Pratap

T20 Uttar Pradesh League
Noida Super Kings vs Kanpur Superstar
T20 Uttar Pradesh League
NOI
KAN
Noida Super Kings vs Lucknow Falcons
T20 Uttar Pradesh League
NOI
LUC
Gorakhpur Lions vs Noida Super Kings
T20 Uttar Pradesh League
GOR
NOI
Meerut Mavericks vs Noida Super Kings
T20 Uttar Pradesh League
MEE
NOI
Lucknow Falcons vs Noida Super Kings
T20 Uttar Pradesh League
LUC
NOI
Noida Super Kings vs Gorakhpur Lions
T20 Uttar Pradesh League
NOI
GOR
Kashi Rudras vs Noida Super Kings
T20 Uttar Pradesh League
KAS
NOI
Kanpur Superstar vs Noida Super Kings
T20 Uttar Pradesh League
KAN
NOI
Noida Super Kings vs Meerut Mavericks
T20 Uttar Pradesh League
NOI
MEE