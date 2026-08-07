Kunal Tyagi

Kunal Tyagi

bowler

Full name:Kunal Tyagi
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2026 Teams

Noida Super Kings

Uttar Pradesh

Kunal Tyagi Schedule & Results

T20 Uttar Pradesh League

Another Players

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Raj, Rahul

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Parashar, Chaitanya

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Kishan, j

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Pawadia, Tarun

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Verma, Aman

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Mavi, Shivam

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Kumar, Bhuvneshwar

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Kumar, Saurabh

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Goswami, Abhishek

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