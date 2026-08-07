Kishan j

Kishan j

all rounder

Full name:Kishan j

Teams

2026 Teams

Noida Super Kings

Kishan j Schedule & Results

T20 Uttar Pradesh League

Another Players

Raj, Rahul

Raj, Rahul

Parashar, Chaitanya

Parashar, Chaitanya

Pawadia, Tarun

Pawadia, Tarun

Verma, Aman

Verma, Aman

Pratap, Nilotpalendu

Pratap, Nilotpalendu

Veer, Prashant

Veer, Prashant

Tyagi, Kunal

Tyagi, Kunal

Dwivedi, Rohit

Dwivedi, Rohit

Shantanu

Shantanu

Sharma, Aditya

Sharma, Aditya