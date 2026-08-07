Rohit Dwivedi

Rohit Dwivedi

bowler

Full name:Rohit Dwivedi

Teams

2026 Teams

Noida Super Kings

Rohit Dwivedi Schedule & Results

T20 Uttar Pradesh League

Another Players

Raj, Rahul

Raj, Rahul

Parashar, Chaitanya

Parashar, Chaitanya

Kishan, j

Kishan, j

Pawadia, Tarun

Pawadia, Tarun

Verma, Aman

Verma, Aman

Pratap, Nilotpalendu

Pratap, Nilotpalendu

Veer, Prashant

Veer, Prashant

Tyagi, Kunal

Tyagi, Kunal

Shantanu

Shantanu

Sharma, Aditya

Sharma, Aditya