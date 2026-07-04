Amar Sharma

Amar Sharma

bowler

Full name:Amar Sharma
Nationality:Malta

Teams

2023 Teams

Bugibba Blasters

Malta

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches3535
Innings3535
Overs120.3120.3
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs952952
Wickets2727
Avg35.2535.25
SR26.7726.77
Eco7.97.9
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches3535
Innings2121
Not outs44
Runs228228
Balls Faced249249
Avg13.4113.41
SR91.5691.56
Fours1212
Fifties00
Sixies33
Highest3434
Hundreds00

Another Players

Singh, Vijay

Singh, Vijay

Arshad, Ahsan

Arshad, Ahsan

Khan, Bilal Muhammad

Khan, Bilal Muhammad

Puli, Pavan Kalyan

Puli, Pavan Kalyan

Maithani, Gaurav

Maithani, Gaurav

George, Basil

George, Basil

Khanna, Niraj

Khanna, Niraj

Aziz Malek, Zoheb

Aziz Malek, Zoheb

Kumar, Ajayendra

Kumar, Ajayendra

Bishnoi, Ashok

Bishnoi, Ashok