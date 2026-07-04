Amar Sharma
bowler
|Full name:
|Amar Sharma
|Nationality:
|Malta
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|35
|35
|Innings
|35
|35
|Overs
|120.3
|120.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|952
|952
|Wickets
|27
|27
|Avg
|35.25
|35.25
|SR
|26.77
|26.77
|Eco
|7.9
|7.9
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|35
|35
|Innings
|21
|21
|Not outs
|4
|4
|Runs
|228
|228
|Balls Faced
|249
|249
|Avg
|13.41
|13.41
|SR
|91.56
|91.56
|Fours
|12
|12
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|3
|3
|Highest
|34
|34
|Hundreds
|0
|0