Amrit Lal Ranjit Lubana

Amrit Lal Ranjit Lubana

batsman

Full name:Amrit Lal Ranjit Lubana
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Chandigarh

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches213
Innings112
Overs1.02.05.0
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs41139
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco45.57.8
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches213
Innings411
Not outs000
Runs113220
Balls Faced26159
Avg28.25220
SR43.2940222.22
Fours1403
Fifties100
Sixies101
Highest57220
Hundreds000

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