Amrit Lal Ranjit Lubana
batsman
|Full name:
|Amrit Lal Ranjit Lubana
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|1
|3
|Innings
|1
|1
|2
|Overs
|1.0
|2.0
|5.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|4
|11
|39
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|4
|5.5
|7.8
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|1
|3
|Innings
|4
|1
|1
|Not outs
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|113
|2
|20
|Balls Faced
|261
|5
|9
|Avg
|28.25
|2
|20
|SR
|43.29
|40
|222.22
|Fours
|14
|0
|3
|Fifties
|1
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|0
|1
|Highest
|57
|2
|20
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0