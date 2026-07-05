Aniruddha Purushottam Chore

Aniruddha Purushottam Chore

wicket keeper

Full name:Aniruddha Purushottam Chore
Nationality:India

Teams

2024 Teams

Northern Knights

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches109
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches109
Innings178
Not outs20
Runs296257
Balls Faced757411
Avg19.7332.12
SR39.162.53
Fours3723
Fifties01
Sixies01
Highest15765
Hundreds10

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