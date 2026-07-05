Aniruddha Purushottam Chore
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Aniruddha Purushottam Chore
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|10
|9
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|10
|9
|Innings
|17
|8
|Not outs
|2
|0
|Runs
|296
|257
|Balls Faced
|757
|411
|Avg
|19.73
|32.12
|SR
|39.1
|62.53
|Fours
|37
|23
|Fifties
|0
|1
|Sixies
|0
|1
|Highest
|157
|65
|Hundreds
|1
|0