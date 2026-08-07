Anirudh Kanwar
bowler
|Full name:
|Anirudh Kanwar
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|5
|3
|Innings
|6
|4
|3
|Overs
|46.0
|27.0
|11.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|12
|0
|0
|Runs
|127
|143
|71
|Wickets
|3
|3
|2
|Avg
|42.33
|47.66
|35.5
|SR
|92
|54
|33
|Eco
|2.76
|5.29
|6.45
|BB
|2
|2
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|5
|3
|Innings
|2
|0
|0
|Not outs
|1
|0
|0
|Runs
|2
|0
|0
|Balls Faced
|20
|0
|0
|Avg
|2
|0
|0
|SR
|10
|0
|0
|Fours
|0
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|2
|0
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0