Anirudh Kanwar

Anirudh Kanwar

bowler

Full name:Anirudh Kanwar
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Chandigarh

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches353
Innings643
Overs46.027.011.0
Balls---
Maidens1200
Runs12714371
Wickets332
Avg42.3347.6635.5
SR925433
Eco2.765.296.45
BB221
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches353
Innings200
Not outs100
Runs200
Balls Faced2000
Avg200
SR1000
Fours000
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest200
Hundreds000

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